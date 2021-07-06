After conducting a nationwide search, Idaho State Athletics has found its next softball coach. Director of Athletics Pauline Thiros has tabbed Andrew Rich to lead the Bengal program. Rich comes to ISU after having spent the previous three seasons at Boise State University as associate head coach.
“In what was an extremely impressive pool of candidates, coach Rich brought a level of enthusiasm, positivity, and attention to detail which could not quite be matched,” said Director of Athletics Pauline Thiros. “The team and staff responded extremely well to him, and it is clear he has the recruiting acumen, technical knowledge, and passion to be an excellent leader for Idaho State Softball.”
Rich replaces Cristal Brown, who resigned on May 10. Brown, who was hired in July 2019, saw her first year as head coach cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic before the Bengals finished 12-27 in 2021.
In his first season with BSU, Rich helped the team to the 2019 NCAA tournament, where the Broncos went 2-2 and reached the regional final against their host, the Florida Gators. On their way to the final, the Broncos defeated Stanford twice, which included the program’s first-ever NCAA tournament victory.
The team finished the campaign at 36-16 overall and were an at-large selection to the national tournament. Three Broncos, Bradie Fillmore, Kora Wade and Rebekah Cervantes, were named to the NFCA’s Pacific-Region team.
Rich primarily worked with Boise State's defense, in addition to serving as the recruiting coordinator. In 2019, Boise State set new school records in fielding percentage (.963) and fewest errors committed (54).
The Broncos ranked 20th in the country in fielding percentage in 2021, with their mark of .976 rebreaking the Boise State record.
Rich oversaw back-to-back top-30 recruiting classes at BSU in 2020 and 2021, including seven top-100 players.
“I am extremely excited for this opportunity at Idaho State and can’t say thank you enough to Pauline Thiros, Robyn Sharp and the rest of the leadership team here,” Rich said. “I am looking forward to meeting our players, putting a staff together and getting to work right away. We’re going to build leaders in the classroom, community and on the field and compete for Big Sky championships. I am also looking forward to meeting as many people as I can around the Pocatello area and filling up the hill at Miller Ranch!”
Prior to Boise State, Rich spent two seasons as an assistant coach at NCAA Division II Sonoma State. The program went a combined 65-42 in those two years, reaching the NCAA tournament once. Sonoma State also landed three players on the All-CCAA team in 2018.
Rich moved to Sonoma State after serving as an undergraduate assistant coach and assistant director of operations at Fresno State during the 2016 season. The Bulldogs’ staff would go on to be named the NFCA Pacific Region Coaching Staff of the Year after winning 42 games and defending their conference title.
Prior to Sonoma State, Rich earned his degree in Kinesiology from Fresno State while also working as an assistant coach at the high school level and as an Undergrad Assistant/Assistant Director of Operations for Fresno State softball.