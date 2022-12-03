For some time, this new Idaho State team profiled as a much more potent scoring machine. The Bengals welcomed a cadre of new players, ones who have shown nice scoring acumen, and when their shots are falling, well, you might need to check how high your arena’s scoreboard can go.
When they aren’t scoring though, the Bengals look like the worst version of themselves. In their 69-59 loss to Southern Utah on Saturday night, that came shining through like a spotlight in a dark forest, illuminating all the problems that might trouble ISU in the weeks and months to come.
“I thought they played extremely well in an ugly game,” Idaho State coach Ryan Looney said of Southern Utah. “A lot of foul calls. Both teams probably didn't feel like they were as efficient as they would want to be on offense. Neither team shot it particularly well. But if you look at the stat sheet, I think it would indicate that they were the more physical and tougher team tonight.”
There’s really no wrong answer to this question: What was the most concerning part of ISU’s offensive showing? Maybe you would choose the Bengals’ shooting, which came out to 38% from the floor. Perhaps you would go with their turnovers, which numbered 19. Or maybe you select something else entirely — like ISU’s rebounding woes, losing that battle 37-33, or its long-range shooting issues, a 7-for-22 effort, though that was a more respectable figure.
Whatever your answer, you would have a point. The Bengals (2-7) never really found a rhythm, never strung together runs, never found promising looks around the basket that could fuel a surge or two. They languished under foul trouble — losing Jared Rodriguez and Daxton Carr, both of whom fouled out — and their starting point guard, Miguel Tomley, lost seven turnovers. He did lead ISU in scoring, posting 23 points, but he wound up only going even in the box score, in large part because of his turnover issues.
Put all that together and you get this, ISU’s sixth loss in seven games. The Bengals now sport a 2-7 record. They’ve lost a handful of close games, including three straight by two points or fewer. This did not look like those.
“We just came out flat,” Tomley said. “At the end of the day, when you come out flat, it's hard to get going offensively, defensively and the entire game. I don't think I'm too worried about our offense. But at the end of the day, we just got to come out better than what we did today.”
To Looney, another of the issues was this: His team was outrebounded. There are few departments Looney stresses more. The best two rebounders he ever coached, he likes to say, were two 6-foot-4 guards from his days at the D-II level. Which is why these issues bother him so much — it isn’t so much about talent than it is about effort.
“Our rebounding has to be our biggest thing that we need to change,” Tomley said. “And that has been something that's been told from the jump. So we need to get that straight.”
That ties in with the other parts of this loss that frustrated ISU’s head man. His group lacked a post presence, Looney said, and that showed up in spades. The Bengals recorded just 12 points in the paint. The Thunderbirds countered with 24. Idaho State center Kolby Lee logged five points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. His backup, Brayden Parker, tallied just two points and two boards in 17 minutes. The Bengals love getting the ball inside, so when they get limited production from their bigs, well, this is the result.
For ISU, which hosts Montana Western on Tuesday night, those issues will loom large.
“I think it (was) Southern Utah being the more physical team tonight,” Looney said, “pushing us off spots, us not being able to demand where we want to get it. If you have no post presence and you're shooting all jumpers, most of the time your field goal percentage will drop.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
