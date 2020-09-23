The Burgins weren’t comfortable. Not yet. Not until they could smell the Pocatello air and walk around the grounds that their son, A.J., was considering calling home. Not until they could predetermine his morning routine and map out his routes to class and practice.
They knew they couldn’t bring themselves to do what has become the norm for so many families. Send their child to college without ever seeing the place? No chance.
Burgin wasn’t going to be the recruit at peace with pledging four years to a place he’s only seen through Facetime and heard about over the phone. He tried to wait out the NCAA, but it continued to push back its dead period for recruiting, most recently extending it until, at least, the new year.
So, even though Idaho State’s basketball coaches had been in contact with Burgin multiple times a week for over a year, they couldn’t even invite the 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard to campus. They couldn’t drive him through Pocatello, couldn’t take him out for a steak dinner, couldn’t try to sell him on their program face-to-face.
“We loved the staff. We loved what they were saying about A.J.’s future and his role,” Aaron Burgin, A.J.’s dad, said. “But, I’m an African-American male. My wife is a Hispanic-American. And our son is a biracial kid who grew up in a very racially-diverse community in San Diego.
“I wasn’t comfortable sending my kid anywhere without seeing the campus first, without seeing the community first and trying to get an idea how he’d fit in.”
So, two weekends ago, the Burgins used their own money to fly to Pocatello from their home in San Diego, a strictly academic tour waiting for them. They marveled at the architecture and versatility of Rendezvous Hall. They saw Holt Arena and Reed Gym, at least able to use their imagination to envision what both may look like on a game day.
They heard about ISU’s new commercial music program, which piqued A.J.'s interest. He’d always been musically inclined, playing the piano, violin and saxophone, but had recently become fascinated with sound mixing and editing, a hobby too expensive to start up on his own.
That took the Burgins to the highlight of their Pocatello trip. They trekked up the hill and convinced a caretaker to show them around Stephens Performing Arts Center.
“He brought us into the main hall and we were all awestruck. To be honest with you, it stands apart from most of the campus because it feels so state of the art,” Aaron Burgin said. “The college campus felt like a college campus. And that’s what I was hoping for. As long as I could set foot and it felt like college, then I knew my son would be OK.”
A few days later, on his 17th birthday, Burgin became the first commit in Idaho State’s 2021 recruiting class.
“Not being able to see the campus was really the only thing holding me back from committing,” A.J. Burgin said. “Once we went out there and got to see it for ourselves, we felt more comfortable.”
****
Anthony Bolton tried to guesstimate. Normal teenagers playing AAU basketball, he thought, probably switch teams every two years or so, which meant eight years should, theoretically, mean three or four different squads.
But then there’s Burgin, who joined his current AAU program, Gamepoint, in the fourth grade. He’s the longest tenured player in the system, director Charlie Mercado said, one who's played on nearly all its teams and stuck with the program despite coaching changes and even a housing move that makes his practice commute close to an hour each way.
“For him to be able to stay he’s stuck with one program,” said Bolton, Burgin’s 17u coach at Gamepoint, “he’s shown loyalty to us and we’ve shown loyalty to him.”
Added Burgin: “Loyalty is just something that I find extremely important. It’s part of the reason I’m going to Idaho State, because of loyalty from the staff.”
Idaho State coach Ryan Looney and assistant Joe White saw Burgin at the NCAA Academy in Phoenix in July 2019. They were so impressed that they called the Burgins right after the academy concluded and offered him a scholarship. What followed was 13 months of nonstop communication between Burgin and ISU’s coaching staff.
“They’ve built a relationship with me over the past year and that’s something that I can’t say other colleges did,” Burgin said. “(Joe White) would reach out once every few days. Touch in, ask how school was, talk about upcoming games. Other schools would maybe just congratulate me after a win. They weren’t as in-depth as coach White.
“Like I said, go where you’re loved, not liked. Coach White definitely loved me.”
But here’s the thing — Idaho State didn’t have much competition. Burgin had two offers, one from Idaho State and one from D-II Point Loma Nazarene.
What you can’t see, can’t fully measure, is the impact of COVID-19 on Burgin’s recruitment. If the pandemic doesn’t hit, Burgin plays an entire summer circuit for Gamepoint and goes to probably a half-dozen camps. He’s in front of hundreds of coaches from across the nation. And he’s a rising senior, a real candidate for an offer. In short, he’s exposed to more schools than just Idaho State and, thus, less likely to choose the Bengals.
A number of high-mid majors like Utah State, Rice, Air Force and others had interest in Burgin. Some even wanted him to hold off on his Idaho State commitment until the spring. But none had the guts to pull the trigger on him because they hadn’t seen him in a month, didn’t know when they could get him on campus and had recruiting uncertainty during a summer without any basketball.
“Any other year, he would have had a dozen offers by the spring,” said Basil Fontenot, Burgin’s high school coach at San Diego High. “I know for a fact, talking with my college coaching colleagues, they just got really conservative in what they decided to do with the fallout from COVID. Rather than taking a chance on guys sight unseen, they just stood pat and decided to be more conservative in their approach.
“What was very respectable about what Idaho State did is they came straight out, early, and said, ‘Here’s your offer. We’d love to have you.’”
Added Aaron Burgin: “Now, the next question, naturally, would be: Would A.J. have committed if he had the chance to play (in the summer) and got more offers? To be honest with you, (Idaho State) would have been right in the mix simply because of the relationship they developed.”
****
In 2017, Fontenot invited Aaron and A.J. Burgin to a San Diego High practice, a quasi-recruiting trip for a young kid still unsure where he was going to spend his freshman year. Fontenot, known to most as “Coach Bazz,” had been hired to coach the lowly Cavers that season, leading them to a respectable 13-15 record.
The talent wasn’t there. The potential was.
“We went to go watch them play one night and we could see Bazz’s frustration,” Aaron Burgin, who also covers San Diego preps basketball for his website, Full Time Hoops, said. “We could see what he was trying to do offensively, but the kids didn’t have the IQ or the patience or the attention span to get what he was trying to teach them.”
For the Burgins, Fontenot presented an optimistic picture of what the Cavers could be in his second year. But he needed one more piece. He needed the athletic 13-year old shooter to start for him. Maybe it was trust. Maybe it was the promise of playing time. But Burgin became a Caver, the one most touted to turn around the program.
Since Burgin arrived, San Diego High has won three-straight CIF section titles, the most recent of which Burgin closed out with a 31-point, 18-rebound performance.
More impressive, it became the only San Diego school to ever move up four classifications in four years, vaulting from 4A to 1A during Burgin’s tenure. And, last season, Burgin was second-team All-CIF after averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
“My confidence has definitely improved,” Burgin said. “Some of the shots I’ll be taking, I definitely would not be taking freshman year. Freshman year, I was kind of just a spot-up shooter. They’d put me in the corner and I’d do catch-and-shoot 3s. Junior year, I was more of a point guard dribbling the ball up. And if I’m feeling it that day, I’ll take really deep shots.”
“It’s part of what makes him a unique player. I’ve never told him, ‘That’s a bad shot,’” Fontenot added. “He’s a bigger guard for us at the high school level where, if he gets to that second or third level, he can make things happen.”
Aaron speaks of his son’s basketball talent like most fathers. He’s biased, sure. But as he speaks of A.J’s high school high school accomplishments, he can’t help but project to college. He sees what A.J. is walking into at Idaho State -- a middling program under new, basketball-savvy leadership -- and is filled with a sense of deja vu.
He thinks his son can change the course of Idaho State basketball just as he did at San Diego High.
“I see it as a Damian Lillard situation,” Aaron Burgin said. “He committed to Weber State early and then people realized how good he was. Then other mid-major programs, like San Diego State and New Mexico, jumped in the mix thinking they were going to pry him from his commitment to Weber.
“He was like, ‘No, I’m going to go to Weber and make you pay for not showing me that love early on. Because I’ve been the same player. You guys just missed.’”