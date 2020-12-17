Oddly, Ryan Looney waited until after Idaho State’s first win to tweak his starting lineup. Early in the season, Looney acknowledged the starting five on opening night would probably become a regular quintet for the Bengals (2-4).
That lasted four games.
On Thursday, Looney put forward Daxton Carr — a Cal Poly transfer — into the starting lineup in place of senior forward Malik Porter. It seemed odd given Porter hardly contributed to Idaho State’s biggest problem: turnovers. (Porter only recorded seven through five games.)
Regardless, Looney tapped the right button. Porter checked in about six-and-a-half minutes into Thursday’s game and scored four quick points to ignite the Bengals’ offense in their 89-54 win over SAGU American Indian College — an NAIA school from Arizona.
Porter finished with 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds in just 16 minutes of action. His contribution was only exceeded by Tarik Cool’s 22-point performance and 13-point outputs from guard Robert Ford III and center Brayden Parker.
Despite its biggest win of the season, though, the Bengals still struggled.
This is the same SAGU program that Northern Arizona beat 105-32 last season, which perhaps puts the Bengals’ 35-point win in perspective. They, by no means, played a clean game. Looney’s squad fouled the Warriors 21 times and committed 13 turnovers — only three of which came in the second half.
The good news for ISU is it’ll have another shot at SAGU.
On Thursday afternoon, Utah Valley informed Idaho State that it had a positive COVID case and would have to cancel Saturday’s game in Orem. Informed of this, SAGU agreed to stay another night in Pocatello and will play the Bengals again on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Reed Gym.
That Utah Valley game is the fifth known time that an Idaho State opponent has had to back out of a game with the Bengals this season.