Ryan Looney walked into the visitor’s locker room at Reese Court and delivered two messages to his team.
The first: Friday’s game was disappointing. In the regular-season finale, Idaho State, the Big Sky’s top defense, allowed a conference-season-high 75 points in its 13-point loss to Eastern Washington. The Bengals have had a few stretches this season where they get outhustled, where it seems they’ve abandoned the game plan. The first half on Friday was one of those times and Looney told his squad it can’t happen again.
The second message was more uplifting. All season the Idaho State head coach has preached the joys of his squad’s improvement but never dwelled on it. He never wanted to reflect on a season that wasn’t finished. So he’d merely say that Idaho State was a much better team in February or March than it was back in November when the Bengals started 0-4.
That changed on Friday.
“I did spend about 10 minutes in the locker room once we got done talking about today’s game about that, and the work that’s been done in the short about of time during a really weird year,” he said. “It is something that I think our guys can be proud of. We’ve changed the trajectory of this program, right? Like we were picked 10th in the preseason poll coming off a bad year last year.”
Looney mused. “A year ago, we weren’t very good and in a year’s time, with 13 new players in the program, we’ve elevated it to a place where we have a first-round bye in the conference tournament. We’re excited about that. We’ll try to have a good week with our short week of practice and then get home and get ready for the next one.”
The next one will be on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Big Sky Tournament in Boise against Montana State (11-9, 8-6 Big Sky), a team that Idaho State didn’t play in the regular season after the Bobcats, dealing with COVID troubles, canceled the two-game set against the Bengals.
With Montana State’s loss to Sacramento State on Saturday, the Bengals (13-10, 8-6 Big Sky) officially finished fourth in the conference and will face the fifth-seeded Bobcats. The winner of that quarterfinal matchup will likely – barring an upset from the winner of Sac St./Northern Colorado – play top-seeded Southern Utah on Friday at 5 p.m.
“Yeah, we’re excited to play. They’ll be a good team,” Looney said of Montana State. “They have a good point guard and a good big man, but our guys will be ready.”
Though Idaho State had a half-dozen conference games nixed this season due to the coronavirus, the Bengals still finished fourth in the Big Sky.
We’ve mentioned that a few times but it’s worth repeating. Few people gave the Bengals a chance. Not after the treacherous 8-22 finish last year. Not with 13 new players. Especially not after they started 0-4.
In his postgame press conference on Friday, Looney made sure to mention that Idaho State was picked 10th in the preseason media poll. He didn’t mention it with acrimony, rather as a nice nugget to contextualize his team’s progress. Plus, he understands why the Bengals were picked 10th. It’s because of all the reasons listed above and, well, it’s Idaho State. It would be a compliment to say the Bengals have been a middling Big Sky program over the last decade.
For context, this was the first time Idaho State finished within the top four of the conference standings since 2016 and just the second time since 2009, but that was back when the conference only included nine teams.
It’s been an impressive season. But Looney knows that three wins in Boise could make it a dream season.
“When you look back, we have come a long way,” Looney said. “We’re going to try and place our best at the most important time of the year. I think we’ve proven that when we’re dialed in, we can beat anyone.”