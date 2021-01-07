Idaho State spent last week in quarantine. Christmas and New Year’s passed and the Bengals had seen anything outside of their house or apartment or small dorm. Cooped-up folks don’t often arise looking fresh.
Perhaps the Bengals found some trick when COVID-19 sent them into quarantine a few months ago. In their 73-69 win at Northern Arizona on Thursday, Idaho State showed poise and grit. The Bengals made everyone forget about their COVID cancellations, their quarantine and their 2020 sloppiness.
After every game, coach Ryan Looney checks the stat sheet and looks at three categories. He wants the Bengals to be plus-8 in rebounding. He wants them to grab 40% of their misses. And he wants ISU to commit 12 or fewer turnovers. Those stats, Looney said, can usually explain the outcome.
Thing is, Idaho State went 1 for 3 in those categories, hitting the rebounding 40% of their misses right on the dot. It wasn’t like the Bengals rolled. They just didn’t roll over.
The Lumberjacks (3-7, 2-2 Big Sky) went on two-separate 11-0 runs in the first half and led by as many as seven in the opening period. Both teams traded punches in the second half until NAU’s preseason all-conference guard Cameron Shelton, who scored a game-high 24 points, sunk an and-1, putting NAU up four with 14:24 to play. The Lumberjacks wouldn’t score after that for over five minutes.
In that stretch, Idaho State went on a 12-0 run and took a lead that it wouldn’t lose.
Guard Robert Ford III drained a pair of 3-pointers during the stretch, accounting for a half-dozen of the 17 points he tallied on Thursday. He and Tarik Cool, who scored 20 points, combined to score the Bengals final 21 points.
The victory improved Idaho State to 5-5 overall and 2-1 in conference, the first time it has been over .500 in either category this season. For a team that has quarantined twice, started the season 0-4 and lost its Big Sky opener, things look to be on the right track.
Idaho State plays at Northern Arizona again on Saturday at 12 p.m.
IDAHO STATE 73, NORTHERN ARIZONA 69
Idaho State 27 46 — 73
Northern Arizona 30 39 — 69
Idaho State — Cool 20, Ford III 17, Carr 12, Porter 8, Smellie 7, Sorensen 4, Parker 3, Visentin 2.
Northern Arizona — Shelton 24, Mains 15, Towt 8, Haymon 9, Lewis 7, Aguek 4, Mahaney 2.