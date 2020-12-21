Usually, Julianna Looney’s job does not require her to review film. That task is often the burden of her husband, Ryan, who sifts through hours and hours of video as Idaho State men’s basketball coach.
Sometimes, though, their worlds mesh.
As a licensed personal trainer and a current P.E. teacher at Grace Lutheran in Pocatello, Julianna has been called upon to aid the pre- and post-season conditioning of every one of her husband’s teams -- from Eastern Oregon to Seattle Pacific to Point Loma Nazarene to ISU.
It’s a symbiotic opportunity for Ryan’s players to hear a new voice guide them through workouts and for Julianna to meet the guys who will be mainstays in her and her husband's lives for a few years.
“We used her as a resource to help with our team,” Ryan Looney said.
In October, she became extra valuable. On the day it began official practices for the 2020 season, Idaho State had a positive COVID case that forced a handful of players into a 14-day quarantine. In their first practice back, another player contracted the virus, sidelining the rest of the team for another 14 days. For almost a month, Idaho State couldn’t hold a practice with its full roster.
The effects of that time off were evident in the Bengals' 0-4 start to the season.
At the moment of ISU's positive tests, however, Ryan Looney wasn’t thinking that far ahead. He was concerned for the well-being of more than a dozen kids who were locked in their dorm rooms or small apartments for two weeks, whose only in-person contact came from their roommates and who were, in most cases, hundreds of miles from their parents.
“Nobody fully understands what those players or coaches are going through behind the scenes. You never know how everyone is handling that mentally,” Ryan Looney said. “Honestly, (mental health) is my biggest worry moving forward.
“In town, they don’t have anything else. There are not even any other students on campus right now. We’re trying to occupy their days right now.”
That’s where Julianna came in.
“Most of us are quarantined and we’re sitting in our cozy homes. But these kids, 18 through 24 (years old), are sitting in their dorm room,” she said. “Beyond the obvious of keeping them in shape, we also felt like, ‘OK, this is mentally tough, we need to think of that for these guys.’ Of course, our minds go straight to movement and physical activity."
Julianna had become familiar with teaching Zoom workout classes for her students at Grace Lutheran. But those were middle and high schoolers forced to participate, not Division I athletes who could run through those workouts without breaking a sweat.
So she came up with some 40- to 50-minute bodyweight and functional strength workouts that could be done in the cubby hole that is a college dorm. It was a lot of pushups, every type of jump in the book and high-intensity interval training that would require the players and coaches to compete for the most reps or best times -- which is where it became necessary to review film.
“It was competitive, let me say that,” Julianna said with a chuckle. “On Zoom, you can type in your chat box. When we were done with the intense part of the workout, they were supposed to record their time or score … We recorded all the videos so we would look back to make sure sometimes that they counted their reps right -- just to make it more competitive and hold them more accountable.
“Some of the efforts or, maybe, styles of the exercise they chose to do were very comical.”
And the sessions weren’t easy.
“She put us through some crazy workouts, man … and they actually paid off,” Idaho State guard Robert Ford III said. “I can see it in a lot of us, it paid off and helped us stay fit and be ready to play.”
Julianna joked that she was the Jane Fonda all these college kids tuned into. Months later, she can laugh about all those mornings she hopped in front of a computer screen and pretended like the workouts weren’t kicking her rear, that she was far sorer than the Division I athletes half her age.
And she commends them for showing up every morning and putting in real effort, for caring so much about these obscure workouts that they would be concerned about times and reps and competition. Most of all, though, she and Ryan were just glad they got the Bengals up at 8 a.m. every morning for something that wasn’t required.
“You have a purpose to get up,” Julianna Looney said. “You can check something off, you’ve accomplished something for the day. I think that’s mentally healthy, as well as motivating.”
Added Ford: “It helped tremendously. It didn’t allow people to just sit at home and watch TV. It made everybody wake up early in the morning and get our day started … Sometimes we’d just do breakfast. Everybody would get on a Zoom, get breakfast and we’d just relax and talk early in the morning.”
If anything, the Idaho State coaches set all this up to create routine in a year that has consistently squashed the concept. Like on Thursday night, when Ryan Looney had to gather his players and inform them they’d be playing again the next night against the same SAGU team they just smashed.
Moments later, a few Bengals spoke about learning Utah Valley had cancelled that weekend’s scheduled game because of a positive COVID-19 test. Their reaction was subdued. Perhaps it becomes less shocking when it happens for the fifth time.
That’s been the challenge of this season for Ryan Looney and his staff -- not letting the constant anxiety of a looming positive test trickle down to their players.
“The coaches do a good job at checking in on us and make sure everything is all good,” guard Tarik Cool said. “(Coach Looney) is constantly trying to keep us updated. When those games got cancelled, he was telling us in our group chat, 'We’re expected to play this team on Saturday,' then four hours later that fell through. But we’re always in the loop.”
Ryan Looney tries to put on a smile when asked about the COVID hell his team has endured this season. He jokes about his coaches only hanging out or telling his players to come to his house if they ever have the urge to go out. He laughs when he runs through the Bengals’ three COVID tests a week that have now gotten so bad, Ryan bleeds after each one.
“And every time, you’re hoping that you’re not the guy who holds the whole entire team out,” Ryan Looney said. “Anxiety is a big thing right now.”
“Honestly, by the time he gets home and him and the other coaches have problem-solved throughout the day, he comes home to try and not talk about it. Try to just be home. Try to just be with family,” Julianna added. “Because he knows, mentally, he needs the break so he can be sharp for the team.”
Like in many facets of society, Ryan Looney has noticed an initiative in collegiate athletics geared towards mental health awareness and resources. The NCAA and Big Sky Conference, he noted, have done a great job providing documentation and webinars to help the mental health education of coaches and players alike. He pointed to Idaho State providing free counseling for all students, a fact he makes known to his players. And then there’s social media, where Looney has found useful articles and videos scouring Twitter.
He does this not because he’s never understood depression or anxiety or mental health before 2020. It’s because the importance of good mental health, at least for him, has ever been more important.
“I think the big thing is just trying to go day-by-day and not thinking too far outside of that,” Ryan Looney said. “(We’ll) take what comes at us the next morning when we wake. I think any other way to approach it would probably be foolish at this point.”