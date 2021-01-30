POCATELLO – Emmit Taylor III just looks like a shooter. He rocks the white compression tights and a tattoo sleeve on his left arm. If he walked into a pickup game, guys wouldn’t be looking around trying to find where his strengths lie.
Idaho State coach Ryan Looney knows it, too. It’s why he recruited the 6-foot-4 guard out of North Idaho Community Community College, where Taylor drilled 43% of his shots from beyond the arc.
“Last year we couldn’t throw it in the ocean from 3. We knew we needed some more perimeter shooting,” Looney said after ISU’s 89-48 win over Northwest University (NAIA). “That’s the reason we recruited him.
“But honestly, I’ve had a ton of players over the course of 15 years who I’ve recruited because they can shoot. The challenge as a coach is also tricking those guys who can shoot into actually guarding, too.”
Great shooters can be like great hitters in baseball. You always want them at the plate, but sometimes they don’t get in the lineup because they’re a liability in the field. That was the conundrum Looney found with his roster. He knows his bench is littered with great scorers, guys like Taylor and Liam Sorenson and Zach Visentin. But he doesn’t always trust them on the defensive end and, thus, rarely pulls the trigger to throw them in.
After ISU’s weekend loss to Sacramento State two weeks ago, Looney challenged his reserves to step up in practice, to start competing on the defensive end in scrimmages. That way, when games rolled around and he looked down his bench, he wouldn’t be scared to throw in an offensive weapon out of fear that they may do more harm than good.
Taylor was in that camp.
“You think you’re playing hard,” Looney said he told Taylor. “I look at you and think you’re not trying. Let’s find a way to meet in the middle somewhere.”
Added Taylor: “Coach Looney, he really challenges me to play hard on defense. I really took that upon myself to improve upon that. He’s telling me he trusts me more on defense and that translates to more time on the court.”
It has, culminating with Taylor’s best DI game to date on Saturday. The junior tallied 20 minutes on the court and set a career-high with 16 points. He shot 6 of 8 from the field and knocked down a quartet of 3-pointers.
It was another non-DI game for Idaho State, a quick addition to the schedule after Southern Utah encountered COVID-19 problems and canceled this weekend’s anticipated Big Sky clash in Pocatello. Taylor didn’t have the toughest defensive assignment in the world, but he didn’t look like a liability. That, coupled with a hot hand and the fact that Sorenson was out with an injury, kept Taylor on the court and showed what an asset he can be for the Bengals.
“It was one of those days,” Taylor said. “But I’ve been putting in a lot of work in the mornings with coach (Chris) McMillian. We’ve been getting up a lot of shots this week and it just carries over, I think.”
Idaho State hopes more things start carrying over.
These non-DI games can be tough to assess. And, in an effort to stay in Pocatello, Idaho State has already scheduled four of them, which is tied for the most in the Big Sky. That’s no knock. In a wild year, teams have to play whoever they can. But’s it’s tough to tell what positives are real and which are products of lower-tier opponents.
The 57% field-goal clip Idaho State achieved in Saturday’s victory over Northwest — probably chalk that up to the opponent. But Taylor’s 16 points or the 20 that guard Austin Smellie tallied seem more likely to be good shooters doing their thing.
That seems like something that can translate as the Bengals finish out the second half of their Big Sky schedule. Idaho State (9-7, 5-3 Big Sky) will play a two-game series with Eastern Oregon next Friday and Saturday, then play a home series against Idaho in two weeks.
IDAHO STATE 89, NORTHWEST 48
Northwest 22 26 – 48
Idaho State 42 47 – 89
Northwest – Sharpe 14, Sandoval 10, Davis 7, Omojola 5, Lee 5, Paulsen 3, Delgado 2, Langstraat 2.
Idaho State – Smellie 20, Taylor III 16, Cool 13, Porter 12, Parker 9, Ford III 6, Visentin 6, Cook 3, Carr 2, Carlson 2.