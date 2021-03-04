Let’s talk about what Ryan Looney doesn’t want to discuss: what Idaho State’s 68-63 win over Eastern Washington on Wednesday means.
First, get past the obvious. It was a huge victory because, well, it’s a big win anytime you knock off the top team in the conference. Thing is, that’s not completely uncommon in college basketball. In normal years, there seems to be a court-storming every week. Even last season, despite finishing the year with an abysmal 8-22 record, the Bengals beat top-seeded Eastern Washington.
That, as the rest of the season proved, was a fluke.
Wednesday’s five-point win over the Eagles wasn’t. The proof is in the implications. With the win, Idaho State is in prime position to earn its first Big Sky Tournament bye (given to a top-five seed in the conference) since 2016 and only the second time since 2009.
For a program picked to finish 10th in the conference in the preseason media poll, one win is not indicative of success. The Bengals learned that last season. Stats that require looking back a half-decade do show just how far a program has jumped.
“That’s always the goal, you want to peak late in the season,” Looney said. “I kept saying all the way at the beginning of the season when we were losing those early-season games like, ‘Just stay patient. Our guys are new. They need some time together.’ Everyone can see we’re a much better team in March than we were in November.”
Despite that, though, Looney had no interest in running through the Big Sky Tournament scenarios after Wednesday’s game.
“I don’t know. I was never very good at math,” Looney said. “I was just trying to win today … We only talked about trying to beat Eastern Washington.”
The win, though, shifts a lot. Idaho State is now in sole possession of fourth place, the only way it looks like the Bengals could drop to sixth and miss out on a bye in the Big Sky Tournament is losing to the Eagles on Friday and having Montana State sweep Sacramento State and having Portland State sweep Southern Utah.
Coming up on the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic canceling March Madness, perhaps it’s dumb to count anything out. Yet, the Bengals’ win also sent Eastern Washington to third in the conference behind Southern Utah and Weber State, possibly halting the Eagles from earning a regular-season title repeat.
In other words, as Bengals’ broadcaster Jerry Miller said on the postgame show, “The Bengals tipped over a bucket of milk tonight in the Big Sky barn.”
And they did so in spectacular fashion.
The story heading into Wednesday was the duality in styles between the Bengals and Eagles. Which style prevailed seemed like it would be a good indication of the outcome.
“When we can get into one of those (slow-paced) games and hold Eastern Washington to 63 points, we’ll have a chance to win,” Looney said.
Eastern Washington went into the second-to-last regular-season game with the Big Sky’s offense. It scored 85 points a game (first in the conference), shot 49.5% (second) and ranked 16th in the nation in tempo, according to KenPom’s metrics. Conversely, Idaho State was the Big Sky’s best defense, holding opponents to 61.7 ppg (first), 40.7% field-goal percentage (first) and playing with the nation’s 335th-ranked tempo.
All game, Looney would tell his team in timeouts to slow the game down. It didn’t really come to fruition until the second half, after the Eagles held a 37-31 lead at the break. The Bengals came out of halftime on a 9-2 run and took a lead.
Thing was, Idaho State was getting narrowly edged in some categories. Two stretches stick out here. First, Idaho State went 30 minutes during the middle part of the game knocking down one 3-pointer. The Bengals also needed 26 minutes before they shot their first free throw.
Prolonged droughts like that don’t often lead to wins. But Idaho State played stellar defense the whole time, keeping it in a game that would have been a blowout for most squads.
“Even though our motto is to saw wood, we’re just trying to be good one possession at a time, regardless of what that possession requires,” Looney said.
There is something to mention, though. Idaho State’s victory came on the back of a heap of statistical anomalies. First, with just under four minutes to play, Idaho State had forced Eastern Washington into a slosh of a possession. It was ugly, and the Eagles aren’t a team known to capitalize on ugly possessions. With the shot clock winding down, EWU’s Jacob Groves got an offensive rebound and hit guard Michael Meadows on the wing. Meadows pump-faked, lunged forward and sunk a one-footed floated that had almost no arc.
The basket gave the Eagles a 63-56 lead that stuck until there was 2:57 to play. The game wasn’t iced but it was heading that way.
Then the anomalies flew in.
First, Idaho State center Gedeon Buzangu stepped to the free-throw line. The Bengals are one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the Big Sky, hitting about 70% of their tries from the charity stripe. And before Wednesday, Buzangu wasn’t exactly Steve Nash. He had hit 14-22 (63.6%) before the game.
So, of course, he drained both against the best team in the conference in crunch time.
Idaho State put pressure on after those makes. On the next defensive possession, ISU center Brayden Parker, playing with four fouls, stole the ball. Down the court, ISU forward Daxton Carr drilled a 3-pointer to pull ISU within a possession. A few moments later, Tarik Cool got triple-teamed near the baseline and kicked it out to Parker for the triple. Swish.
“It was a lot of big plays. We were talking all game, in timeouts and in the locker room at halftime about staying poised,” Looney said. “Our guys grew up and did that.”
ISU took a lead it would carry until the buzzer. It got that advantage because, on back-to-back possessions, Carr and Parker -- two guys shooting about 27% from deep this season -- knocked down deep attempts when they needed to.
Now, as Miller would say, there’s milk all over the Big Sky. And barring a miracle, the Bengals will have a bye in the conference tournament.
IDAHO STATE 68, EASTERN WASHINGTON 63
Idaho State 31 37 – 68
Eastern Washington 37 26 – 63
Idaho State – Ford III 17, Parker 13, Cool 12, Carr 10, Porter 8, Taylor III 4, Visentin 2, Buzangu 2.
Eastern Washington – T. Groves 19, Meadows 14, Aiken Jr. 13, J. Groves 7, Perry 6, Venters 2, Robertson 2.