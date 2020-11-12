Idaho State men’s basketball signed two players to its 2021 signing class on Thursday, hauling in A.J. Burgin, a guard from San Diego, and Louis Stormark, a forward from Denmark.
Heading into his second season in Pocatello, Bengals coach Ryan Looney has begun the process of finding prospects who can fit and excel in his system. He thinks he added a pair for the future.
“Both of them have big, strong, developed bodies. Both of them are also very skilled players who fit what we do,” Looney said. “A.J. Burgin and Louis Stormark were definitely the two guys we wanted all along.”
In a COVID era, where showcases and visits were shut down for the spring and summer, Idaho State may have been a beneficiary, cashing in with impressive commitments it may not have secured had bigger programs jumped into the mix.
Looney is just fine with that. It allowed him to pick up a pair of recruits the Bengals’ coaching staff has been after for a while.
Looney has been scouting Burgin since his days coaching at nearby Point Loma, when he befriended Burgin’s father, Aaron, who runs a local recruiting website. Burgin was actually one of the first guys Looney offered after taking the ISU job, keeping up a steady stream of communication from then until his September commitment.
“I think if he would have an opportunity to play last spring and this summer, there would have been more schools offering him,” Looney said of Burgin. “He has great size for his position. He’s a 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard and he can really shoot it. That combination of things is something we’ve really targeted in recruiting.”
During his junior year at San Diego High, Burgin averaged 20.2 points, 10 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He made the 2020 All-San Diego CIF Section second team a year after named the city league Player of the Year.
The story on how Stormark — a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward — landed at Idaho State is far more complex. Looney has had a relationship with Stormark’s club coach at Get Better Academy, Julian Betko, for a few years now, and knew Betko would help one of his players become a Bengal if he thought the schematic fit was right.
A year ago, Betko and Get Better Academy sent guard Liam Sorensen from Denmark to Pocatello. A year later, Sorensen’s former teammate is making the same trek.
“He’s big, strong and physical,” Looney said of Stormark. “There are not that many kids that age that weigh 230 pounds. He can score the ball in the post with both hands and shoot it all the way out for a 3-pointer. That’s something we desire, we value a big man who can play inside and out and can step back for a 3.”
Playing for Get Better Academy — which is based in Prague and has sent out more than 40 players to the NCAA ranks — Stormark averaged a dozen points a game while knocking down 60% of his shots and a third of his attempts from deep.
Idaho State begins its 2020 season on November 25 at Santa Clara.