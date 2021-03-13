POCATELLO — Rob Phenicie has a vision for what he wants his Idaho State Bengals football team to look like.
The Bengals are a young team. Everybody knows that. But they’ll grow up, and when they do, Phenicie wants them to look a lot like Eastern Washington — ranked, always in the national conversation, a team that, as he said, “prepares for the playoffs.”
This COVID-forced spring season is supposed to be a small step towards that goal. Although Phenicie will only hint at this, it’s a developmental year, a chance to get young players into the lineup, see what they’re made of, get them experience in the crucible of Division I football.
If ISU did those things — and only those things — in these six games, it would still be in many ways a successful season for the Bengals.
But for the majority of their 46-42 loss to the No. 16 ranked Eastern Washington Eagles (2-1, 2-1 Big Sky Conference) on Saturday at Holt Arena, it looked like the Bengals had zoomed right past those steps — and several others besides.
After going down 10-0 to start the game, Idaho State (1-2, 1-2) came back to lead 21-17 at halftime and 42-31 with eight minutes, 51 seconds left in the game after Malakai Rango’s second touchdown, a 19-yard jaunt to the right corner of the end zone.
This wasn’t like Idaho State’s first game of the spring season, when they stayed close for a while but ultimately proved outclassed against Weber State, now the No. 2 team in the nation.
Or the Bengals’ second, when they confidently pulled out a feel-good last-second win against Southern Utah, projected to be at the bottom of the Big Sky Conference.
This was the Bengals going back-and-forth in a shootout with Eastern Washington — maybe the king of shootouts in the FCS and, more than that, just a quality team — and winning.
“We’ve got some freshmen out there that are doing some stuff, man,” Phenicie said. “On the sideline, everybody felt, hey, we’re going to get this done.”
Tyler Vander Waal, the Wyoming transfer quarterback who finished with 409 yards passing and four total touchdowns, was zipping the ball to a receiving group that consisted of senior Tanner Conner and four freshmen, and the defense was making just enough plays against one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
Connor Wills’ big stop on fourth down got the Bengals the ball back before Rango’s touchdown run, which gave Idaho State the only two-score lead either team enjoyed in the second half.
With under nine minutes left, that zapped EWU’s margin of error down to basically nothing — if the Bengals got one more stop or one more score, they would close out one of the biggest wins of Phenicie’s tenure.
But Idaho State couldn’t do it.
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere escaped a sure sack to convert a third-and-10 on the Eagles’ first drive, which he capped with a 7-yard touchdown throw to tight end Blake Gobel, plus a successful 2-point conversion, to close the score to 42-39.
Idaho State then went three-and-out, snapping a streak of three straight touchdowns for the Bengals offense and giving Barriere the ball back with 4:16 to go.
That was more than enough time for the Eagles, who got the ball to the ISU 17 by converting another third-and-10 and then ran the clock down, scoring on a 6-yard pass from Barriere to Andrew Boston with 25 seconds left to all but clinch the comeback win.
“We’re going to get to that level,” Phenicie said. “But we weren’t there today. It hurts. We lost. ... That’s a game we should have won. I think our players played their butts off. They played as hard as they could.
“I let them down as a coach, and I’m going to be better.”
Vander Waal’s final hail Mary to the goal line was intercepted, his third pick of the day to go with the 409 yards passing and two touchdowns each in the air and on the ground.
Two weeks after being held without a catch in the season opener against Weber State, freshman slot receiver Jalen Henderson had nine catches for 168 yards for ISU. Conner added five for 122 yards and a 45-yard score, ISU’s first of the game after the Bengals went down 10-0 in the opening six minutes.
Rango ran for 78 yards and two scores. Wills led the defense with 15 tackles. Zach Wright, making his first start at safety, had 13.
The Bengals have a bye week before playing at UC Davis on March 27.
EASTERN WASHINGTON 46, IDAHO STATE 42
Eastern Washington 10 7 14 15 — 46
Idaho State 14 7 14 7 — 42
Passing: Eastern Washington — Barriere 34-50-455-5-2. Idaho State — Vander Waal 22-36-409-2-3.
Rushing: Eastern Washington — Merritt 22-82-1, Pierce 4-34, Barriere 7-19, Smith 2-8, Boston 1-3, Roberson 1-(-1). Idaho State — Rango 20-78-2, Vander Waal 9-9-2, Gasu 2-6.
Receiving: Eastern Washington — Boston 10-143-2, Roberson 8-142, Limu-Jones 8-99-1, Stell 2-26, Merritt 2-12-1, Chism 1-12, Grayson 1-9, Gobel 1-8-1, Pierce 2-4. Idaho State — Henderson 9-168, Conner 5-122-1, Guillory 3-58-1, Harris 4-50, Fredrickson 1-11.