Idaho State lost 71-63 to Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament on Sunday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The Bengals, a No. 13 seed, stormed out to an 18-8 lead and lead 18-12 after the first quarter, but couldn't stay with the No. 4 Wildcats.
Idaho State was trying to become the first Big Sky Conference team since Montana in 1995 to win an NCAA Tournament game.
Diaba Konate led ISU with 16 points, scoring 10 of those in the first quarter, but fouled out in the fourth quarter. Dora Goles added 14 points for the Bengals.
AP All-American guard Rhyne Howard led Kentucky with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Chasity Patterson also had 14 points for the Wildcats.
