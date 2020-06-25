Big Sky Conference officials released the 2020 spring all-academic teams this afternoon. Idaho State had 51 student-athletes recognized from women's golf, men's and women's outdoor track, softball, and men's and women's tennis.
During the 2019-20 school year, the Bengals had 146 student-athletes make conference all-academic teams.
Women's track and field led the effort for Idaho State this spring with 18 student-athletes honored. Men's track and field had 10 members make the all-academic team, softball had nine, women's tennis had six, women's golf had five, and men's tennis had three.
Conference-wide, the spring all-academic teams featured over 400 student-athletes, led by softball with a record total of 82 honorees. Women's tennis tied its high of 65.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must have met and/or exceeded the following minimum requirements: 1) Participated in at least half of the team's competitions. Pitchers in softball are eligible having appeared in 30 percent of the team's games. In track & field, student-athletes who competed at the 2019 outdoor conference championships and/or the 2020 indoor conference championships are eligible. 2) Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at the conclusion of the most recently completed term; 3) Completed at least one academic term at his/her current Big Sky institution.
Women's Golf (5)
Jamie Connell, Fr., Undeclared
Tyler Erickson, So., Management
Kyle Hoster, Fr., Undeclared
Tya Seth, So., Communications/MPJ
Alexis Wilson, Fr., Undeclared
Men's Outdoor Track and Field (10)
Bryce Balenseifen, Gr., Athletic Admin/MPE
Adam Elorrieta, Fr., Undeclared
Markos Huerta, Jr., Finance and Marketing
D'Artangnan Kilgore, So., Exercise Science
Owen Mitchell, Fr., Undeclared
Cory Mullanix, Sr., Nursing
Joe Petty, Sr., Physics
Kodee Vining, Jr., Biological Sciences/ECB
Leo Finsterbusch, Sr., MBA
Tanner Conner, Sr., Sociology/Criminology
Women's Outdoor Track and Field (18)
Laura Alicke, So., Civil Engineering
Brooke Anger, Jr., Radiographic Science
Madison Cicierski, Gr., Athletic Admin/MPE
Indi Gallagher, Fr., Undeclared
Alyssa Gorrell, Jr., Biological Sciences/ECB
Kylie Greenwall, R-Jr., Visual Comm/Design
Shayla Henderson, Sr., Educational Studies/MA
Madison Kenyon, Fr., Undeclared
Louise Lallement, Fr., Undeclared
Haven Lambrite, Fr., General Studies
Mary Marshall, So., Econ, Marketing, & Management
Kyndal Martin, Fr., Undeclared
Ginger Nelson, Jr., Sports Management
Molly Olsen, Jr., Elementary Ed/English
Kapri Orton, Fr., Undeclared
Ashley Sturgis, Jr., Nursing
Katie Weedn, Jr., Biological Sciences/ECB
Jessica Swannack, Jr., Physical Ed
Softball (9)
Kelsey Breer, Sr., Finance/MBA
Kaylee Butterworth, Fr., Undeclared
Angelica Cano, Fr., Undeclared
Isabell Cargill, Fr., Undeclared
Jayden DeMoss, So., Psychology
Morgan Hess, Fr., Undeclared
Shealee Perkins, Fr., Undeclared
Sydney Stefani, Fr., Undeclared
Frankie Tago, Sr., Health Sciences
Men's Tennis (3)
Fynn Lohse, So., Finance & HR Management
Gergo (Gary) Rendek, Sr., Management & Marketing
Lukas Ridemar, So., Management & Marketing
Women's Tennis (6)
Alexandra Arkhipov, So., Undeclared
Melissa Coburn, Sr., Electrical Engineering
Hristina Cvetkovic, Sr., Psychology
Madison Fenske, Sr., Nursing
Megan Poe, Sr., Nursing
Angela Walker, Sr., Elementary Ed/English