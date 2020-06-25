New ISU logo

Big Sky Conference officials released the 2020 spring all-academic teams this afternoon. Idaho State had 51 student-athletes recognized from women's golf, men's and women's outdoor track, softball, and men's and women's tennis.

During the 2019-20 school year, the Bengals had 146 student-athletes make conference all-academic teams.

Women's track and field led the effort for Idaho State this spring with 18 student-athletes honored. Men's track and field had 10 members make the all-academic team, softball had nine, women's tennis had six, women's golf had five, and men's tennis had three.

Conference-wide, the spring all-academic teams featured over 400 student-athletes, led by softball with a record total of 82 honorees. Women's tennis tied its high of 65.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must have met and/or exceeded the following minimum requirements: 1) Participated in at least half of the team's competitions. Pitchers in softball are eligible having appeared in 30 percent of the team's games. In track & field, student-athletes who competed at the 2019 outdoor conference championships and/or the 2020 indoor conference championships are eligible. 2) Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at the conclusion of the most recently completed term; 3) Completed at least one academic term at his/her current Big Sky institution.

Women's Golf (5)

Jamie Connell, Fr., Undeclared

Tyler Erickson, So., Management

Kyle Hoster, Fr., Undeclared

Tya Seth, So., Communications/MPJ

Alexis Wilson, Fr., Undeclared

Men's Outdoor Track and Field (10)

Bryce Balenseifen, Gr., Athletic Admin/MPE

Adam Elorrieta, Fr., Undeclared

Markos Huerta, Jr., Finance and Marketing

D'Artangnan Kilgore, So., Exercise Science

Owen Mitchell, Fr., Undeclared

Cory Mullanix, Sr., Nursing

Joe Petty, Sr., Physics

Kodee Vining, Jr., Biological Sciences/ECB

Leo Finsterbusch, Sr., MBA

Tanner Conner, Sr., Sociology/Criminology

Women's Outdoor Track and Field (18)

Laura Alicke, So., Civil Engineering

Brooke Anger, Jr., Radiographic Science

Madison Cicierski, Gr., Athletic Admin/MPE

Indi Gallagher, Fr., Undeclared

Alyssa Gorrell, Jr., Biological Sciences/ECB

Kylie Greenwall, R-Jr., Visual Comm/Design

Shayla Henderson, Sr., Educational Studies/MA

Madison Kenyon, Fr., Undeclared

Louise Lallement, Fr., Undeclared

Haven Lambrite, Fr., General Studies

Mary Marshall, So., Econ, Marketing, & Management

Kyndal Martin, Fr., Undeclared

Ginger Nelson, Jr., Sports Management

Molly Olsen, Jr., Elementary Ed/English

Kapri Orton, Fr., Undeclared

Ashley Sturgis, Jr., Nursing

Katie Weedn, Jr., Biological Sciences/ECB

Jessica Swannack, Jr., Physical Ed

Softball (9)

Kelsey Breer, Sr., Finance/MBA

Kaylee Butterworth, Fr., Undeclared

Angelica Cano, Fr., Undeclared

Isabell Cargill, Fr., Undeclared

Jayden DeMoss, So., Psychology

Morgan Hess, Fr., Undeclared

Shealee Perkins, Fr., Undeclared

Sydney Stefani, Fr., Undeclared

Frankie Tago, Sr., Health Sciences

Men's Tennis (3)

Fynn Lohse, So., Finance & HR Management

Gergo (Gary) Rendek, Sr., Management & Marketing

Lukas Ridemar, So., Management & Marketing

Women's Tennis (6)

Alexandra Arkhipov, So., Undeclared

Melissa Coburn, Sr., Electrical Engineering

Hristina Cvetkovic, Sr., Psychology

Madison Fenske, Sr., Nursing

Megan Poe, Sr., Nursing

Angela Walker, Sr., Elementary Ed/English

