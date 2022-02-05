MISSOULA, Mont. — Diaba Konate caught the ball and took a deep breath. Idaho State’s point guard looked her Montana defender in the eyes, like they were having a staring contest in crunch time of this critical conference game. Konate has a fun personality. Maybe that’s what she was doing.
Instead, Konate never blinked. Her defender gave her a cushion. So she raised up, unfurled a shot and deposited the ball into the net, sending a mushroom of silence over this crowd, flipping a close contest into a wider lead for the Bengals.
In Idaho State’s 65-58 win over Montana Saturday afternoon, there might have been no better way for the Bengals to show the adjustments they made from a grueling loss two days prior, when they lost turnovers and missed shots that could have kept them in the game. So they came back more measured, more patient, more comfortable knocking down shots in an environment that wanted so desperately to come unglued.
That’s the genius of this Idaho State team: The Bengals are experienced and thoughtful, deliberate and smart, which helps them control games — especially when things come close to unraveling.
“Just keep calm,” said Idaho State guard Estefi Ors, who logged a game-best 18 points and added six rebounds. “Open passes. Take care of the ball. That’s it.”
It wasn’t always so simple for Idaho State. The Bengals held the lead for almost the entirety of the game, but when they lost five turnovers in the second half alone, the Griz threatened to seize control. In reality, they only led for a total of 1:41, but minutes felt like hours when thousands of fans in maroon made Dahlberg Arena sound like a riot.
But at every turn, Idaho State (14-8, 10-3 Big Sky) provided an answer. In the second quarter, after Montana took a brief lead on a post up score, Ors re-entered the game and knocked down a jumper. In the fourth, after Montana trimmed the deficit to six, Tomekia Whitman caught an inbounds pass and drilled a straightaway trey. One possession later, on an inbounds play with a second on the shot clock, Ors lasered a pass to Whitman, who laid in the basket, good for the final score of her 11-point outing.
From there, Idaho State never trailed by fewer than six.
“I never felt comfortable at all,” Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski said. “I think we responded really well. We got really screwy with the ball at the end of the first half — lots of turnovers, lots of quick shots that weren’t very good. I’m proud of our team with how well we settled down offensively in the second half.”
Check under the hood of this game, though, and you find what really engineered this ISU win.
Part of this game was always going to involve how Idaho State defended the post. As the season has unfolded, opponents have caught on to what the Bengals have lacked all along: size. ISU plays one true post, Ellie Smith, but she can’t be everywhere at once. So after Montana State controlled things on the interior on Thursday, it became fair to wonder: How would Idaho State respond against Montana?
Turns out, the Bengals made adjustments, or at least they played more aggressively. Idaho State did all it could to deny post touches, fronting players like Carmen Gfeller and Abby Anderson, which forced the Griz to lob it up to them. On their best defensive showings, the Bengals brought help from the weak side and knocked the pass away. On a few occasions, Montana caught lobs and finished layups before ISU could bring help, but those represented a minority.
For context: In Idaho State’s loss to Montana State on Thursday, the Bengals committed 22 fouls, leading to a staggering 32 Bobcat free throws. On Saturday, Idaho State fouled just 12 times, limiting Montana to just 14 free throws.
The part the Bengals will smile most at, though, is this: The team closed with the personnel it wanted. Two days ago, three starters fouled out in a span of 29 seconds, leaving ISU to play crunch time with a depleted lineup. Against Montana, Konate fouled out in the closing seconds, but no other Bengals were in serious foul trouble.
“It was actually huge,” Sobolewski said. “Ellie just went crazy in the locker room because she had no fouls, which is a rarity. Usually, she’s always in foul trouble because she has to bang around and figure out how to guard the post. I thought that was a big part of this game. We were able to take away the post a little bit.”
By doing that, Idaho State took away much of Montana’s offense. For the game, the Griz shot just 38% from the field and lost 16 turnovers, which the Bengals parlayed into 19 points. The hosts made just 5 of 15 triples. Some of those tied into ISU’s post defense — when the Bengals doubled players in the paint, the Griz sprayed it around to shooters — but others came from shot-making ISU can live with.
Montana did out-rebound Idaho State, 41-36, but the Bengals can also survive a five-board deficit. Senior Callie Bourne, who missed a month with a clavicle injury, snared eight rebounds. Whitman pulled down five, including three offensive rebounds. Smith snagged five herself.
The truth is this was Idaho State at its best: Playing small-ball, making up for size mismatches with scrappiness and smarts, pushing the ball in transition, relying on its most experienced players in the moments that dripped with magnitude.
When the Bengals return home, where they’ll host Idaho and Eastern Washington next week, they might feel like they learned something from this road swing: Clean up foul issues and the game becomes easier. Scramble to shooters when you have to double the post. They still stand in third in the Big Sky standings, but as the defending conference champions iron out issues and the calendar creeps closer to March, finding a team that wants to play them will be like finding gold at the end of a rainbow.
Good luck.