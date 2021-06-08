Idaho State Athletics has announced the hiring of Brandon Rodewald as Assistant Director of ISU Strength and Conditioning. Rodewald comes to ISU from Western Colorado University where he worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. This position is fully funded thanks to Bingham Memorial Health Care.
Rodewald began his career at Western Colorado as a decathlete in their track and field program from 2012 to 2015. He won the 2015 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference decathlon championship with a score of 5,531 points. In addition, Rodewald was second-team all-conference in the men’s heptathlon. Both of these outstanding performances helped lead his team to overall conference championships, both indoor and outdoor.
“I am excited to join Idaho State University Athletics and coach Stephens with strength and conditioning,” Rodewald said. “From my visit, I could tell there were some exciting opportunities to improve the weight room and build the program. Everyone I have met from athletics had nothing but positive things to say about the future of ISU and I cannot wait to contribute to future successes. To the athletes, I am excited to work with you all and cannot wait to help you train to become the athletes you want to be and achieve all of your athletic goals.”
Brandon Stephens, the current strength and conditioning head coach, also came to ISU from Western Colorado.
“His high level of professionalism really separated him from our other candidates,” said Stephens. “He was also well prepared, and already had training cards for the teams he could potentially be working with. He brings that young, hungry energy, and he brings that sense of competitiveness. He is one of the most competitive people I have ever met.”
After his athletic career, Rodewald stayed in Gunnison, Colorado, as a volunteer assistant coach, later being brought on staff as an assistant strength coach in 2017. While he was an assistant, he worked mainly with women's soccer, but had responsibilities in the programming for men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, track and field, swimming, diving, volleyball, and football. Along with his duties to the varsity sport programs, Rodewald oversaw the development of all interns in Western Colorado’s intern involvement program.
Pocatello, and the ISU family, will also be welcoming Brandon’s wife Dominique and son Isaiah.