In a season that has felt so odd and disjointed, with COVID exposures and pandemic-related challenges, Idaho State has had a handful of welcome surprises to even the pendulum.
The Bengals came into 2020-21 with nonexistent expectations. Coach Ryan Looney’s second year wasn’t projected to be much better than his first, when ISU went 8-22. The Bengals were picked to finish second-to-last in the Big Sky and, if there was any optimism, a preseason COVID outbreak and an 0-4 start seemed to squash that.
Idaho State concluded its non-conference schedule with three-straight wins over non-Division I opponents, no reason for celebration. But the momentum carried over to Big Sky play, where the Bengals are currently 4-2 and haven't lost by more than five points. For reference, they have the fourth-best winning percentage in the conference and tied their number of conference victories from last year in just a half-dozen games.
In other words, there’s good reason to believe Looney has ISU on the right path towards becoming a respectable program in the Big Sky.
Looney and his staff have seemed to have instilled a culture and confidence that the Bengals can truly beat anyone. Center Brayden Parker returned from injury and has given ISU a post presence it didn’t have last season. And then there’s Robert Ford III.
Despite his jawdropping junior college stats, the 6-foot guard seemed like a footnote among the Bengals’ 11 additions. After all, he was from little-known Clackamas Community College. We’ll save you the trouble — it’s in Oregon, sitting just south of Portland with its basketball program playing in the Northwest Athletic Conference. How hard could it be to put up stats there?
Behind Parker, hometown kid Daxton Carr and 6-foot-4 freshman Liam Sorensen from Denmark, Ford slipped into the background of the Bengals’ excitement igniters.
That quickly changed. Through 11 games, Ford leads ISU in rebounds (7.4 per game), assists (3.7), steals (1.2) and is second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.5 points a game.
But understanding Ford’s emergence in Pocatello requires understanding his emergence at the small school in Oregon City. In a lot of ways, his start as a Clackamas Community College Cougar mirrors the dawn of his Bengal career.
****
Robert Ford was no high school standout. He was a starter at Jefferson High School -- a basketball factory in Portland -- but often played fifth fiddle on a stacked squad, averaging about 4 points a game.
For example, when Ford signed with Idaho State, he became the last of his Jefferson starting group to play Division I basketball -- a group that includes Marcus Tsohionis and Kamaka Hepa, who are now playing at the University of Washington and Texas, respectively.
But the talent gap didn’t feel that wide to Ford. For instance, Tsohionis would always bring the ball up the court for Jefferson…unless they were being pressed. In that case, the coaches would have Ford run the offense. It was an odd dynamic, the top-100 player giving the ball up when the pressure mounts.
“In his mind, he was thinking like, ‘Oh, well if you rely on me like this, then plug me like this,'” said Brian Stamme, an assistant coach at Clackamas who coached Ford on a club team. “He just never got that exposure.”
“Coming out of high school, I didn’t have many offers,” Ford said. “(Clackamas) kind of told me, ‘Sign with us and if anything better comes, we’ll release you.’ I was like, OK. We did that, but just the relationship made me stay. They built a big relationship with me and we made the best out of it.”
But as much potential as Ford had, there were obvious flaws, too. For one, 6-foot point guards don’t have exceptional success rates in Division I college basketball. Two, his shot was a side-spinning knuckler that wasn’t all that pretty or effective. And third, it’s hard to know how good a player is when he’s being overshadowed four-times-over by his high school teammates.
When Ford signed at Clackamas, the Cougars’ coaches didn’t think they just stole the Hope Diamond from every other school in Oregon. They certainly didn’t think he’d become one of the best players in school history. They just thought he may be able to jump up a level.
“When we recruited him, Division I was a real long shot, to be honest with you,” Clackamas head coach Clif Wegner said of Ford. “We said, ‘Hey Robert, come in, let’s get you to a great DII (school).’ He was always like, ‘I want to play DI, that’s my goal.’
“It wasn’t long after we had him on the team that we said, ‘OK, this is a DI potential kid.'”
Initially, though, Wegner and Stamme were unsure if Ford could be their starting point guard. Thinking back to Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s adage that “competition is only going to breed productivity,” the pair decided to bring in another freshman point guard to battle Ford for the starting spot.
By the third day of preseason practice, there was no more competition. Stamme laughs recalling the memory. It just so perfectly sums up who Ford is, his work ethic and his ability to flip the script on being an underdog.
“The other point guard (started to) audition for the starting shooting guard spot,” Stamme said, “because he knew he couldn’t beat out Rob (at point guard).”
****
When asked if it was a problem that the 6-foot Ford was the Bengals’ leading rebounder, Looney basically scoffed. He said it’s all part of his team philosophy, one that requires his big men to stick to their boxouts so guards can swoop in and collect boards. Guards, Looney said, are often the rebounding leaders on his teams.
But Clackamas didn’t instill those philosophies. They practically did the opposite. Wegner was on Ford constantly when he first showed up at Clackamas, hollering for him to run out the sidelines for the outlet pass.
Ford’s response: “Coach, sometimes that rebound is too damn important to trust other people.”
There was a 6-foot-10 post who played with Ford both his seasons as a Cougar. As towering as he was, Stamme said, he lacked aggression. So when shots started clanking off the rim, Ford would steal rebounds from his taller teammate, more confident he could secure the ball. After a while, the big man stopped even trying.
“Robert Ford is the best 6-foot defensive rebounder in the universe,” Wegner said.
He was pretty good in every other aspect, too. In his two years at Clackamas, Ford averaged 23 points, 10.5 rebounds, 8 assists and three steals. He was a two-time unanimous defensive player of the year in the region and, his sophomore year, was the Southern Region and NWAC MVP. All those accolades helped him earn Division I offers, including the one from Idaho State he accepted.
Wegner and Stamme were unsure about Ford returning for a second season. National junior colleges were after him. Portland State wanted him to sign immediately before his sophomore season. He had opportunities to leave, to make it big.
“I asked him what was really important to him and he said that he never got to be the leader of a championship team,” Wegner remembered. “I said, ‘Well, we have all the pieces. We have this, this and this.’ In the end, that was the most important thing.”
Added Stamme: “Robert had never been a leader all his life. He had always been a follower. It showed why he didn’t stand out in certain situations. But he really took that upon himself going into his sophomore year."
Ford’s second season in Oregon City was filled with a two-fold work day, filled with improvement on the basketball court and as a leader. He often met with Wegner and Stamme to discuss his game and earn the confidence to uplift his team. He started shifting the program’s culture, starting practice on his own 30 minutes early until all his teammates picked up the habit. Such was his desire to succeed, the coaches would catch him overthinking every minute detail in an effort to discover an edge.
“The ball would get tipped, we’d have two possessions and there would be a foul or something,” Stamme said. “He’d run over to the bench and be like, ‘Hey, what do you guys see? Is there something we should change?’
“It’s like, ‘Bro, we’re 35 seconds into the game. Relax.’”
But it was that magnitude of thinking and awareness that helped the Cougars go 25-3 and earn the No. 1 seed in the NWAC Tournament. Because of COVID, the entire event was moved to Clackamas’s gym.
“If I was a betting man, I would have bet my mortgage in Vegas on us that weekend,” Wegner joked.
On the morning of Clackamas’ first game in the NWAC Tournament, the whole team gathered at Wegner’s house for a pregame breakfast before they all rode over to the arena. Just after the Cougars scarfed down some food, they huddled in the living room and shouted a team chant. Energy and anticipation were high as the players loaded up in their cars.
Then the texts came in. Because of the pandemic, the tournament was canceled.
Stamme had a tough time not thinking of Ford. He came back to this little community college so he could lead a championship team. He was four days away from executing his vision and, all a sudden, it’s gone?
Coaches shared their information and consoled a heartbroken team. Then Stamme drove over to the gym to check if the staff needed any help cleaning up. There, he found a somber Ford on the court. The Clackamas assistant gave his star a powerful embrace and asked if he was OK.
“I’m fine, but what about my teammates who needed this to get their offers,” Ford told him.
A lump formed in Wegner’s throat as he thought back to that moment.
“If that’s not showing the full circle of leadership,” he said, “I’m not sure what does.”