Until Wednesday, the COVID-19 pandemic hadn't affected Idaho State's football schedule, even as other teams in the Big Sky Conference saw non-conference games postponed and canceled.
That's no longer true, as ISU's season opener at New Mexico, originally scheduled for Aug. 29, has been pushed back to Sept. 19.
The change was first reported by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.
The Idaho State athletic department later confirmed the rescheduling, but said contract details relating to the change were still being finalized.
ISU is set to receive a payout of $375,000 from New Mexico for the game.
Sept. 19 was an open date for Idaho State. The Bengals season opener is now scheduled for Sept. 5 at Fresno State. ISU is then scheduled to have its home opener Sept. 12 against Northern Iowa before playing New Mexico.
The Idaho State Journal reported on Monday that ISU was pushing back the start of fall football practice from July 31 to Aug. 7.