For the first time in months, Idaho State's full football team was together playing football.
Finally.
"I don't know who was more excited, the coaches or the players," said Bengals' head coach Rob Phenicie."The guys got out there and did what they like to do. They came out in practice and it was competitive. It was just fun."
The Bengals began their first practice of the year on Wednesday, the start of what will be a three-week unpadded fall mini-camp.
ISU will practice three days a week for three weeks, a total of nine practices in all. Along with that, the team will be broken up in two groups and practices will go for 90 minutes each.
The mini-camp is a step up from what the team has been doing throughout most of the fall, which has mostly involved small workouts with players broken up into position groups.
"In the last seven weeks we have been able to install some things do a lot of walk throughs of things that were within guidelines of the health professionals," Phenicie said. "We had a good seven weeks of some type of football-ish activities. It wasn't like it was the first day of spring ball. The guys knew what they were doing and we were further advanced then we have ever been."
The Bengals, though, will have to wait to find out how that translates to a game.
The fall Big Sky Conference football season was canceled on Aug. 7 in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, with ISU announcing on the same day that the Bengals would not try to play non-conference games in the fall either.
The Big Sky is now trying to have an eight-game conference schedule in the spring, with the full release of that schedule expected sometime before the end of October.