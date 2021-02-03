After signing no recruits on Early Signing Day in December, Idaho State football is bringing in its entire Class of 2021 in the February signing period, which started Wednesday.
Here's the entire list of ISU's commitments, which will be updated as more are announced.
RB Benji Omayebu
Sherman, Texas (Sherman HS)
5'10",190 pounds
Listed as an "athlete" on 247Sports, Omayebu was announced by Idaho State as a running back. A relatively recent recruit, he announced his offer on Jan. 19 and his commitment on Jan. 26.
LB Cortland Horton
Eagle, Idaho (Eagle HS)
6'3", 225 pounds
A 3-star recruit per 247Sports, Horton was announced as a linebacker/defensive end by Idaho State. He was a star for Eagle, which lost by a touchdown to eventual state runner-up Rigby in the Idaho 5A state playoffs. Horton also had offers from Air Force, Northern Colorado and San Diego.
WR Jovan Sowell
Pocatello, Idaho (Century HS)
5'8", 155 pounds
First-team all-state for Century as a junior, Sowell fits the mold of pint-size, lightning-quick slot receivers that Idaho State has had success with in the past. He was the main weapon for a Century team that went to the 4A state semifinals.
WR Connor Maloney
Idaho Falls, Idaho (Skyline HS)
5'10", 170 pounds
Maloney was one of the most dominant receivers in the state of Idaho in 2020, capping his year by catching four touchdowns in a state-title win over Emmett.
S Calvin Pitcher
Corona, California (Centennial HS)
6'1", 195 pounds
A 3-star safety, per 247Sports, from a football-rich and heavily-recruited area of Southern California, Pitcher nevertheless didn't receive much interest after his senior season was canceled by COVID-19. ISU got on him early, offering him in April 2020, and saw his recruitment through, getting a commitment on Jan. 27. Pitcher's other offers were to Valparaiso and Eastern New Mexico.
OL Devin Collins
Rancho Cucamonga, California (Rancho Cucamonga HS)
6'5", 300 pounds
A massive offensive lineman from California, Collins played guard in high school but certainly has the length to move outside in the college game. An underlooked recruit with no other Division I offers, he committed to ISU on Jan. 28, his 18th birthday.