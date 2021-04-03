POCATELLO — Idaho State beat Idaho in the Battle of the Domes rivalry game Saturday at Holt Arena, 24-22.
Jayden Dawson's pass breakup on fourth down with under a minute left sealed the win for the Bengals.
Tanner Conner had nine catches for 208 yards, the fifth-most in a game ever for an ISU receiver, and the most since 2011.
The Bengals led 14-0 after the first quarter, but Idaho came back to lead 15-14 going to the fourth quarter.
Kevin Ryan's 21-yard field goal put ISU back on top and Christian Fredrickson's 32-yard touchdown catch gave the Bengals some insurance.
After a late touchdown for the Vandals closed the margin to 24-22, Idaho got the ball back with a chance to win the game with under two minutes left.
But after a crucial offensive pass interference penalty on first down pushed the Vandals back, Idaho State's defense stood strong to clinch the win.
It's the second win over Idaho in three tries for ISU head coach Rob Phenicie, and avenges a 45-21 win for the Vandals in 2019, the last time the two teams played.
This story will be updated.