The COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly threw a wrench into Idaho State football's recruiting plans, which both head coach Rob Phenicie and recruiting coordinator Aaron Prier acknowledged Wednesday on national signing day.
"It was difficult recruiting this year because there was no official visits," Phenicie said. "We did a lot of Zoom calls. You try your best to vet the kids and talk to people...it's a lot of phone calls that you make."
"If you really want a guy, you really had to put in the legwork, especially because you can't go to their school, you can't do a home visit, they can't come here," Prier added. "It's a lot different, so you almost have to work even harder to build those relationships."
But after a fruitless early signing day in December, things were at least close to back to normal Wednesday as the Bengals announced the signing of seven high school prospects in the Class of 2021.
Phenicie said that he expects a few more commitments to trickle in through the next few days.
Idaho State is also welcoming back three returned missionaries this spring — running back Tu'u Afu, offensive lineman Owen Stewart and defensive lineman Spencer Tatafu.
"They count in this class, which makes our numbers appear smaller, but they're practicing with us currently, and in the fall we'll add two more," Phenicie said about the returned missionaries. "I like the returned missionaries, they're all going to play. They're freshmen, but they're 20, 21 years old."
Scouting reports on the seven signees ISU announced Wednesday are below.
RB Benji Omayebu
Sherman, Texas (Sherman HS)
5'10",190 pounds
Listed as an "athlete" on 247Sports, Omayebu was announced by Idaho State as a running back. A relatively recent recruit, he announced his offer on Jan. 19 and his commitment on Jan. 26.
Quotable: "I found him on Twitter. I made a post one day, I was quarantining, so I was watching film for hours at a time. I made a post, guys threw their film on there, and he popped out. Benjamin was a kid that checked out, real humble kid, heck of a football player." — Aaron Prier
LB Cortland Horton
Eagle, Idaho (Eagle HS)
6'3", 225 pounds
A 3-star recruit per 247Sports, Horton was announced as a linebacker/defensive end by Idaho State. He was a star for Eagle, which lost by a touchdown to eventual state runner-up Rigby in the Idaho 5A state playoffs. Horton also had offers from Air Force, Northern Colorado and San Diego.
Quotable: "There's a bunch of kids in the Boise area, and we'd like to get more, but we can't get them all. His parents went to school here. We recruit those body types, 6-3, 6-4, 230-pound kid." - Rob Phenicie
WR Jovan Sowell
Pocatello, Idaho (Century HS)
5'8", 155 pounds
First-team all-state for Century as a junior, Sowell fits the mold of pint-size, lightning-quick slot receivers that Idaho State has had success with in the past. He was the main weapon for a Century team that went to the 4A state semifinals.
Quotable: "In-state kid, obviously. Electric. It was really good talking to him and getting to know him throughout this process." — Aaron Prier
WR Connor Maloney
Idaho Falls, Idaho (Skyline HS)
5'10", 170 pounds
Maloney was one of the most dominant receivers in the state of Idaho in 2020, capping his year by catching four touchdowns in a state-title win over Emmett. His mother is ISU women's tennis coach Gretchen Maloney.
Quotable: "In recruiting, they always say, if you've got the mom, then you've got the kid. That was real easy, cause his mom's our tennis coach." — Rob Phenicie
S Calvin Pitcher
Corona, California (Centennial HS)
6'1", 195 pounds
A 3-star safety, per 247Sports, from a football-rich and heavily-recruited area of Southern California, Pitcher nevertheless didn't receive much interest after his senior season was canceled by COVID-19. ISU got on him early, offering him in April 2020, and saw his recruitment through, getting a commitment on Jan. 27. Pitcher's other offers were to Valparaiso and Eastern New Mexico.
Quotable: "(Assistant coach) J.B. Hall dug him up way early, and that was one that, this whole time, it was like, someone's going to come in and get him. And no one did, which is fortunate for us." - Rob Phenicie
OL Devin Collins
Rancho Cucamonga, California (Rancho Cucamonga HS)
6'5", 300 pounds
A massive offensive lineman from California, Collins played guard in high school but certainly has the length to move outside in the college game. An underlooked recruit with no other Division I offers, he committed to ISU on Jan. 28, his 18th birthday.
Quotable: "(Former ISU player) Nico Taylor has his own company for linemen, Nico Trenches. Devin attended a couple of his camps, did some private workouts, so Nico was able to see his development over time, he threw his name out there for us. We evaluated him, liked him, threw him an offer."
OL Nalu Shimizu
Las Vegas, Nevada (Faith Lutheran HS)
6'2", 310 pounds
The second offensive linemen the Bengals announced Wednesday clearly showed the direction the Bengals like to take with their offensive line recruits. Some schools like to recruit athletic, big-framed linemen and hope they fill out enough; Idaho State likes to bring in guys that clearly have the bulk to play and work from there. Shimizu, like Collins, tips the scale at over 300 pounds.