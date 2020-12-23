Post-game press conferences last season often came with a caveat from Idaho State coach Ryan Looney.
Whatever the outcome, Looney would note that the roster at his disposal was not the one he brought to Pocatello. Not after center Brayden Parker suffered a foot injury right before the season and Cal Poly transfer Daxton Carr was denied a waiver.
Even during preseason talks this year, he brought it up at every chance. It served a simple message: Help was on the way.
In Idaho State’s 71-56 win over Northern Colorado (4-3, 1-1), the Bengals' first victory over the Bears their last eight attempts, Looney’s year-long hoopla became crystal clear. Parker tallied 26 points and a half-dozen rebounds while Carr guarded Bodie Hume like he was handcuffed to UNC’s preseason all-conference guard, holding him to a season-low eight points.
“You should have seen us in the locker room just now,” Carr said. “It’s good to win (a Big Sky) game.”
Last season, the Bengals (4-5, 1-1) tied for last in the conference and suffered eight Big Sky losses of more than 10 points. Looney’s first year in Pocatello wasn’t easy, and it became even more frustrating when his two biggest players sat at the end of the bench every game in street clothes.
“We knew we had (an inside threat),” Looney joked. “We just couldn’t put him in there.”
When Looney was hired in April 2019, he recruited Parker and Carr to anchor the Bengals’ frontcourt. When neither could play, Idaho State’s best paint option became 6-foot-5 Malik Porter. In short, the Bengals didn’t win many rebounding wars.
A year later, ISU has been outrebounded just once in nine games. That includes besting Pac-12 foe Utah on the glass and grabbing seven more than Northern Colorado on Wednesday.
Parker and Carr are a big reason behind ISU’s paint resurgence.
“It’s things I saw all of last year. Daxton Carr is our best defender right now. His length and athleticism disrupts a lot of people,” Looney said. “Now that Brayden has gotten some experience, the game has slowed down for him a little bit … His patience in (the post) was unbelievable.”
With the length and size of Carr and Parker, the Bengals can match up with nearly every opponent going forward. And for a Idaho State team that was picked to finish second-to-last in the preseason media poll, the Bengals are an abysmal three-minute stretch from being 2-0 and signaling their exodus from the Big Sky basement.
They’re not quite at that point -- but Wednesday was a nice step forward.
“I really hope the rest of the league was watching,” Carr said. “The Bengals are coming.”
“I do (think we made a statement). Absolutely. I’ve hoped people could stay patient with us,” Looney added. “We simply needed time.”
And a pep talk.
Last night at a hotel in Greeley, Looney huddled his team a few hours after their 69-64 loss to the Bears. He wasn’t happy that the Bengals failed to switch on four straight ball screens involving Hume. It was a ugly brain fart that put the Bears on a 17-0 run and handed them the victory.
Looney was pissed. About the loss? Sure. But almost more so that they just ignored the scouting report in crunch time. That prompted him to run through the nitty gritty of how one is constructed, all the hours coaches spend watching film, all the notes they take, all the dialogue they have to target the best matchups. On and on and on.
His message? “They’re giving us the game plan and what the game is going to look like. If we can follow those rules, we get the victory,” Parker said.
“I told them last night if they wanted to show up and just play and not pay attention to a scouting report,” Looney said, “or how to score on offense against a certain team, or how important it is to guard your individual player a certain way, they maybe should have signed up to play at a little bit lower level.”
His guys responded on Wednesday.
“That is the most prepared our team has been in a game since I’ve coached at Idaho State,” Looney said.
Wednesday was also the first installation of these back-to-backs that litter the Big Sky schedule. Because of COVID, the conference decided it would be smart to limit travel and have teams play an opponent twice in the same weekend and, in most cases, at the same venue.
It’s something that has never really happened in college basketball. In the initial go-around, the Bengals showed their ability to adjust and to learn. That may become the norm of this Big Sky season, where a lot of teams fix their mistakes and get a split in the finale.
Looney thinks there’s an easier way to spot the squads that will succeed with the new format.
“It’s going to benefit the group of guys or teams that can adjust, or can understand a scouting report in a short, short amount of time,” Looney said. “And our players grew up tonight and proved that they can do that.”