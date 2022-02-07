While momentum still hung in the air like mist, Reed Gym’s public address announcer sang a familiar tune: Number three, Malik Porter! Idaho State’s erstwhile hero came trotting into the starting lineup, greeting teammates, soaking in the atmosphere, getting ready for his team’s home matchup with Montana State Monday night.
See, two days earlier, Porter engineered Idaho State’s upset win over Montana, one of this program’s best wins in years. The Bengals have spent this season mired in losses, tangled in covid issues, so their win over the Griz represented a wave of momentum. In that game, Porter logged his first home start in months.
But for Idaho State, in a 72-54 loss to Montana State, that was about the only thing similar between the two contests. Porter may have started again, but everything the Bengals used to set up their upset abandoned them against the Bobcats: Their shot-making, their defense, even their effort, which seemed to wane at times.
“In the last 48 hours, we showed a level of inconsistency,” Idaho State coach Ryan Looney said. “On Saturday against Montana, we were as good as we’ve been all year. For moments tonight, we were probably as bad as we’ve been all year.”
If there was one surprising thing about this game, it was this: The gym sounded like a practice. Idaho State hasn’t given fans much reason to come and cheer, but the upset over the weekend seemed like one. Maybe the Bengals could attract a few new fans. Perhaps the usual ones would get into this game. Maybe something would feel different about ISU’s next game after a big win.
Instead, Montana State raced to an early lead and rendered Reed Gym a ghost town. All told, the Bobcats shot a sizzling 55% from the field, built a lead as wide as 28 and sucked the life out of this gym, robbing it of the energy that helped ISU upset Montana.
Really, the only halfway interesting moment came late in the second half, when Idaho State’s Daxton Carr and Montana State’s Jubrile Belo got tangled up going up for a rebound off a free throw. Carr went to the ground, where Belo seemed to linger a beat too long, leading officials to eject him from the game. They assessed Carr a technical for hooking and holding Belo. Both teams chirped a tad. Energy surfaced.
Fans cheered for Belo’s ejection, but at that point, Montana State had already widened its lead to 63-38. Translation: The one thing that seemed to interest the arena had little to do with basketball.
“There are points in every game where you’re gonna hit some adversity,” Looney said, “and how you respond to that dictates where you’re gonna go and what kind of effort you’re gonna give moving forward. I think we hit a wall in those areas, at a few different points tonight.”
The good news for Idaho State: Malik Porter, Brayden Parker and Tarik Cool scored 10 points apiece, but little else went right for the Bengals, who shot 32% from the field. They made 1 of 10 triples. They weren’t much better on layups, where they connected on 8 of 17 shots.
Looney diagnosed those problems like this: Montana State realized Idaho State had a real problem finishing around the basket, especially from the Bengals’ forwards, so they sat the 6-foot-9 Belo in the paint. That clogged the paint and shrunk the floor. Looney subbed in a few different guys to test whether the Bobcats stuck with that approach. Every time, they did. ISU had no fix.
“It wouldn’t just be hard for us to score — it would be hard for any team in the Big Sky to score if Jabrile Belo can stand there and protect the rim the whole game,” Looney said. “The way to fix it is to find some ways to make open shots.
“We could maybe come up with a little bit different plan if we see them again. I actually talked to our coaches about that in the hallway. Might have to think about playing a different combination of players if we play them again.”
That’s about all Idaho State can do at this point. The Bengals have toggled between a few different starting lineups this season, especially over their past two games, including freshman AJ Burgin in the starting five. It worked on Saturday. It sputtered on Monday.
To Looney, that’s as big a problem as any at the moment. Consistency has really bothered his team. He isn’t always sure which Idaho State team is showing up before games. Maybe not even when players’ names ring over the sound system.