Ryan Looney held his arms out to his sides and flapped them up and down like a bird, urging this Reed Gym crowd to quiet down. His Idaho State club faced a deadlock with Weber State in crunch time. The Bengals needed to hear their coach’s call. They needed to sweep the season series with these Wildcats.
When was the last time this gym was loud enough to be quieted down? When was the last time their team was playing well enough to warrant such a gesture? When was the last time it felt like this?
“That was definitely the loudest one we’ve had in this gym,” Looney said.
So often this season ISU has forced opponents — the conference at large — to ask questions they rarely need to ask about the Bengals. Are things different this year? Is Idaho State finally a Big Sky contender? What’s going on in Pocatello? Thanks to losses like these, a 72-71 double overtime setback to Weber State, ISU has rarely provided answers that force them to rethink things.
“Great college basketball game. Thankful to all the people that came out,” Looney said. “I thought it was a tremendous crowd. Wish for all of them we would have come out on the right side of it. Weber State made one more play than we did.”
That came in the final seconds of double overtime, after ISU forward Brayden Parker hooked in a go-ahead floater, the last two points of his 23-point outing. With eight seconds left, Weber State inbounded the ball to star forward Dillon Jones, who jogged the length of the court, blew by ISU forward Jay Nagle with a right-to-left crossover, got to the rim and laid in the game-winner.
Final: Weber State 72, Idaho State 71
Here’s the final sequence. Brayden Parker hits a go-ahead floater, only for Dillon Jones to come back and get to the rim for the game-winner pic.twitter.com/zYnE1Q1wyj
Looney could not bear to watch. He walked over to his team’s bench. He stayed there while Jones scored the game-winner. Only until he saw the looks on his players’ faces, the expressions of shock and disappointment, did he realize what had just unfolded some 60 feet away. The first time he saw the play was on a screen, a replay in his office moments after the final buzzer rang.
Looney watched the rest of the action. Not all of it pleased him. Before Parker laid in that go-ahead hook shot, Jones drove to the basket, where ISU forward Daxton Carr met him with what looked like — what Looney was convinced was — a legal vertical contest. Officials blew their whistles, Jones went to the free throw line and the Wildcats seized a 70-69 lead with 25 seconds left.
It floored Looney because, some 20 minutes prior, ISU (8-15, 5-5 Big Sky) was not so fortunate on a similar play. At the end of regulation, as the clock ticked under five seconds, ISU guard Brock Mackenzie split a double team and forayed into the lane, where he gathered and went up for a layup at the rim — where Weber State guard Steven Verplancken leapt into the air to contest it. It missed. No whistle came. Looney held his arms up in shock.
“I thought it was the exact same call that they made in (double) overtime,” Looney said. “That situation went in Weber’s favor and did not when we had it. I thought the two calls were very, very similar. I could be wrong. I'll watch the film. The official told me I was wrong in the moment. But I thought they were the exact same play.”
Idaho State coach Ryan Looney postgame: "I thought it was the exact same call that they made in (double) overtime. That situation went in Weber's favor and did not when we had it."
“I thought I got fouled at the end of the regulation on that layup,” Mackenzie said. “Still had a good look and should have finished it.”
Idaho State had bigger problems than the whistles — or lack thereof. ISU up 52-50 with 21 seconds left in regulation, Mackenzie, usually a sure hand at the line, missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Jones responded by tying the game with a drive and dunk, sending the game to overtime.
In the opening minute of double overtime, Parker went 1-for-2 at the line, opening the door for Weber State to take the lead with a putback from Dyson Koehler. Seconds later, ISU forward Austin Smellie tied the game with a free throw, but with a chance to retake the lead, he missed the next freebie. Later in double overtime, ISU forward Jay Nagle submitted another 1-for-2 trip at the line, so on the other end, when Koehler stuck back another miss, he wasn’t tying the game. He was giving WSU the lead again.
The Bengals did retake the lead, this time on two free throws from freshman Maleek Arington, but to their team, this loss hurts because of the missed opportunities that snowballed into a loss.
“We work on it every single day,” Looney said of free throws. “Literally every single day.”
“We missed a couple of crucial foul shots at the end,” said Parker, who totaled a game-high 23 points. “And you can see we lost by a point. So clean up a couple of those areas, it’s a different ballgame.”
For Idaho State, which plays at Northern Arizona on Monday, then home against Montana on Thursday and against Montana State next Saturday, it was a different ballgame for more reasons. In ISU’s last game, an overtime win over Idaho in Moscow, Mackenzie delivered four clutch baskets in crunch time, gashing the Vandals’ defense when his team needed buckets. On Saturday, he missed the layup at the end of regulation. In the final seconds of the first overtime, Looney put the ball in the hands of Mackenzie, and in a situation that felt eerily similar — he jabbed and stepped back for a mid-range jumper — he misfired.
“They all felt good,” Mackenzie said. “Just went in and out.”
ISU lost for a million other reasons. In the extra sessions, two Weber State bigs fouled out of the game — “and there were some moments where some of our bigger players didn't have anyone to guard,” Looney said. The Bengals lost the rebounding battle by three, the turnover margin by one. We could go on and on. The reality is this: Idaho State was in position to earn a second straight win over rival Weber State. The Bengals could not get it done. These 1,669 fans left unhappy, stewing about what went wrong for a team showing so much more promise than the ones of past heartbreak.
“We fully expected to win the game today,” Looney said. “I feel bad for our fans. Pocatello is starving for the Bengals to win, especially moments like tonight's game. We're gonna get there. I just wish we could have done it for everyone tonight.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.