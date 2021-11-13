Of course it ended that way. Games between two 1-8 teams should not be normal. They should be silly and sloppy and weird because, well, both teams have nothing to lose.
It seemed weird enough when a Cal Poly defender slipped and Idaho State receiver Tanner Conner reeled in a wide-open pass on 4th and 14 that put the Bengals in the red zone with a minute left down eight.
It got more strange when Idaho State quarterback Sagan Gronauer, a freshman who has taken over the starting job, hit a leaping Jared Scott in the back of the end zone and the 6-foot-6 tight end miraculously got his right foot in bounds.
Even odder when Idaho State converted the two-point conversion to tie a game that they trailed by a dozen eight minutes prior.
Then Saturday’s game entered the quantum realm or some other alternate universe.
A poorly-managed three-and-out left Cal Poly punting with about a half-minute to play. Maybe Idaho State would’ve kneeled it and went to overtime. Maybe the Bengals would have driven down the field and provided the season’s signature moment.
But that would’ve been too normal. So, of course, the Cal Poly punt hit Idaho State freshman Kaysen Isom in the back of his head as the unassuming special teamed sprinted down the field.
“You can’t make this stuff up between two 1-8 teams,” the play-by-play announcer bellowed after the play.
Of course.
The ending seemed preordained from there. The Mustangs recovered the punt and kicker Jaden Ohlsen nailed a 41-yard field goal to give Cal Poly a 32-29 win over Idaho State (1-9).
Saturday just added the misery of the Bengals’ season. In a perfect world, though, Saturday should’ve ended the futility.
This is the matchup Idaho State needed. To finally get back on track. To provide hope things could get better. Maybe to ensure coach Rob Phenicie returns next season.
This Bengals’ season hasn’t just been bad. It’s been abysmal. Before Saturday, Idaho State had won one game. It was allowing 36 points a game and scoring less than half of that. It was turning the ball over with incredible regularity.
But Idaho State hadn’t played a team as bad as Cal Poly. The Mustangs didn’t just enter Saturday with one win, but they hadn’t been victorious in a Big Sky game in three years.
But Idaho State changed that.
The Bengals changed that despite racking up 500 yards of total yards and possessing the ball for 13 minutes more than the Mustangs. Despite Gronauer – making his second-career start – completing more than 60% of his passes for 273 and two touchdowns. Despite freshman running back Tyevin Ford running for 138 yards and a pair of scores. Despite their defense giving up just over 100 yards on the ground.
The Bengals changed that because they had three turnovers. Because they missed two field goals. Because the punt came down at the perfect time in the perfect spot. Because a game featuring two 1-8 teams has to be wonky.
The Bengals have one last chance for a win this season. Idaho State hosts Idaho next Saturday at Holt Arena.