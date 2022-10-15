Hunter Hays reached out to the sideline for high-fives, wearing a smile bright enough to power Pocatello for the next decade. Idaho State’s backup quarterback, back under center for the first time in three weeks, never shook the smile as he disappeared back into the sideline, responding to Idaho State’s go-ahead touchdown against Cal Poly with a grin that spread to his teammates like candy at a parade.

As this game unfolded, as ISU earned its first win in more than a calendar year with a 40-31 victory over Cal Poly, Hays rarely needed to change facial expressions. Neither did any of his linemen, who changed the game in the trenches, and neither did any of his fellow playmakers, who capitalized with long scoring plays that will go on highlight tapes for years to come.

Raiden Hunter vertical shot

Idaho State running back Raiden Hunter looks to cut upfield during Saturday's game against Cal Poly.

