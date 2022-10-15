Hunter Hays reached out to the sideline for high-fives, wearing a smile bright enough to power Pocatello for the next decade. Idaho State’s backup quarterback, back under center for the first time in three weeks, never shook the smile as he disappeared back into the sideline, responding to Idaho State’s go-ahead touchdown against Cal Poly with a grin that spread to his teammates like candy at a parade.
As this game unfolded, as ISU earned its first win in more than a calendar year with a 40-31 victory over Cal Poly, Hays rarely needed to change facial expressions. Neither did any of his linemen, who changed the game in the trenches, and neither did any of his fellow playmakers, who capitalized with long scoring plays that will go on highlight tapes for years to come.
In the end, the Bengals needed to secure two stops to seal this one, posting their first win for a 1-6 record, but that’s just it: Idaho State won. For the first time since Oct. 9 of last year, a coaching regime and a spin around the sun ago, the Bengals can go to sleep as winners.
Mostly, they did it on the ground. ISU carded 295 rushing yards, and the culprits were many: Keoua Kauhi carried seven times for 80 yards and a touchdown, Benji Omayebu logged 10 carries for 74 yards and a score, Raiden Hunter tallied 13 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown and Soujah Gasu posted five carries for 38 yards and his own touchdown.
Then there were the highlights. In the second quarter, Kauhi rumbled through what felt like a thousand tackles, completing a 60-yard touchdown rush with a somersault into the end zone. In the third frame, Gasu took a handoff to the left side, finding a way to cross the plane into the corner of the end zone. Later in the third, Hays hit a slant pass over the middle to Xavier Guillory, who outran everyone for a 71-yard touchdown reception. On their first scoring play, the one that made Hays smile like a little kid, Omayebu took a handoff 51 yards into the end zone.
In the end, though, ISU had to make a stop. When Cal Poly got the ball back with three minutes to go, the game hung in the balance. The Mustangs had scored on three of their past four series, drawing within 37-31. So in the final three minutes, linebacker Charles Ike snared an interception, his second of the game.
Same thing happened moments later. Facing a fourth-and-1 from the Cal Poly 30, looking to ice the game with a quarterback sneak, Hays took a snap. He fumbled. Cal Poly recovered. The Mustangs silenced Holt Arena again.
Except Idaho State responded again. On the Mustangs’ ensuing drive, they faced a long third down. Quarterback Spencer Brasch rolled out, looked to his right and lasered it that way — right to ISU cornerback Josh Alford, who kept his feet in bounds, good for a game-sealing interception.
They may not have won comfortably, but the Bengals won. They will take it.
This story will be updated.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
