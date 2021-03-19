It's been 26 years since a Big Sky Conference women's basketball team has won an NCAA Tournament game.
Since Montana's 57-46 win over San Diego State in 1995, the conference is 0 for 25.
In that time, Big Sky teams have been as high as a No. 9 seed (Montana in 1997, when the Lady Griz lost 47-45 to Texas Tech) and as low as a No. 16 (most recently in 2016, when Idaho lost 89-59 to Baylor).
They've lost by as few as two points (Montana, in that 1997 game against Texas Tech) and by as many as 38 (Idaho State in 2007 against Stanford and Portland State in 2019 against Oregon).
But they haven't broken through, and 26 years is a long time.
It would be cliche to say that Seton Sobolewski wants to break that streak, although that is true. Any coach in his position this week would say that. More simply, the truth is that Sobolewski, making his fourth appearance at the NCAA Tournament — two as an assistant coach at UC Riverside and now two as the head coach at Idaho State — can't picture anything to do this weekend other than to snap that run of futility.
He's been to the Big Dance enough times that he's done with being happy to be there. He's been a part of the pomp and circumstance, experienced the emotion. The enormity of the event doesn't hit him the same way it did in 2006, when he went with UC Riverside for the first time, or in 2007, when the No. 14 Highlanders nearly upset No. 3 Arizona State (they led by seven at halftime in a 57-50 loss), or in 2012, when he made his first trip as a head coach with Idaho State.
The March Madness, we could say, is wearing off a bit.
"I, personally, have moved on, I think, from a just-happy-to-be-here type attitude," Sobolewski said. "I've kind of transitioned into, 'Yeah, it's great to be here. Now what's the next step?' That's kind of my attitude now. I'm not as overwhelmed or excited by all the little things."
So Sobolewski isn't seeing a massive clash or a mythical event or even, really, a chance to end a quarter-century of Big Sky shortcomings when he looks at the No. 13 Bengals' first-round game against No. 4 Kentucky on Sunday in San Antonio.
Instead, he sees a simple basketball game — one that, based on his scouting and his knowledge about his team, he thinks Idaho State has a fairly decent chance to win.
And he's encouraging his players, all of whom are in their first NCAA Tournament, to think the same way.
"We celebrated a little bit (after the conference tournament), and then we had practice again, and then we had film and we saw Kentucky, and we were like, hey, we match up pretty well," guard Callie Bourne said. "Usually big teams think they can just blow the mid-major schools out of the water a little bit, but it's kind of nice to have that feeling that we have a shot."
It's not that Sobolewski and Bourne don't understand the long odds going against Idaho State. It's never a smart play to expect a No. 13 seed to be competitive with a No. 4, let alone pull off the upset. That's why we root for the upsets so fiercely, and remember them so vividly.
The smart play is to assume that the Bengals will follow the path of the 25 other Big Sky teams before them, only four of which have even kept their losing margin to double digits (and only one of those since 2004, a No. 14 seed Montana team that held UCLA to a 55-47 decision in 2011).
Sobolewski knows that Kentucky will have a big advantage in height and athleticism. He knows that the Wildcats went 17-8 playing a brutal SEC schedule, that they were ranked 18th in the final AP poll, that they finished 66 places ahead of Idaho State in the NCAA's NET rankings (18 vs. 84). He knows that Kentucky has one of the best players in the country in junior guard Rhyne Howard, who averaged 20.7 points per game, won the SEC Player of the Year award and was named a first-team AP All-American.
"She's a 6-2 guard, very talented, can shoot the pullup, and everything is run through her," Sobolewski said about Howard. "That's going to be a big challenge to try to collectively slow her down."
But Sobolewski's also seen special things from his own players, starting from the very first game of the season when the Bengals waxed Utah State 85-61. They went on to beat Kansas State comfortably to end their non-conference schedule, kicking off a run of 14 straight wins that was the longest for the program since 2001. And after stumbling, just slightly, with two losses at the end of the conference schedule, they left no doubt about who the best team in the Big Sky was, rampaging through the conference tournament and beating rival Idaho 84-49 in the final — the best basketball they've played yet.
ISU has been just as impressive off the court. In a season that's asked more of players than ever before, the Bengals embraced COVID-19 protocols, grinding through the isolation, the testing, the stress. Only one late-season game against Eastern Washington was canceled due to COVID issues on ISU's end, and that was later revealed to be a false positive.
The unique circumstances might have helped the Bengals in one way, as going through the struggles together helped build up team chemistry that Sobolewski ranks up there with any he's ever seen. That's helped to balance an egalitarian roster where five players average between 9.6 and 12.4 points per game. ISU's beautiful, assist-heavy motion offense and selflessly switching defense both ranked best in the Big Sky.
"That's how we are," Sobolewski said after a Big Sky quarterfinal win over Portland State. "We don't have anybody that jumps out at you on paper. You don't have any 16- to 20-point scorers, we just do it collectively and we really share the ball."
That chemistry, and their experience — ISU's top eight scorers from a year ago all returned, and are the top eight scorers this year as well — are what will give Sobolewski confidence going into the Big Dance.
Sobolewski likes to talk about making sure that his players' careers are filled with experiences they'll remember, and that doesn't necessarily always mean winning. He scheduled a game at Nebraska this year so that Bourne could play against her sister, Izzy, a forward for the Cornhuskers. The Bengals got a memory to hold onto later in that trip when they beat Kansas State, and have since added plenty more in a season that's already special.
This week has already been packed with those experiences. The Bengals danced when their name was announced in the selection show Monday. They practiced — and will play on Sunday — in the Alamodome, which has hosted six Final Fours (four men's, two women's) and the NBA Finals. They fangirled over Paige Bueckers after running into UConn and the freshman phenom when the two teams were taking COVID tests at the same time.
Those are memories that not many college players get to have in their careers.
On Sunday, they'll try to add one that will trump them all.
"We've had a good season, but I think it's time that we want to make history," Bourne said. "It's exciting for me. I always like to play against the bigger, better teams. I love being the underdog."