The Idaho State Bengals have known they were going to the Big Dance since Friday, when they beat Idaho for the Big Sky Conference championship.
They had to wait until nearly the very end of the selection show Monday to find out their dance partner — and the national stage they’ll be on.
Idaho State received a 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 4 seed Kentucky of the Southeastern Conference on Sunday at noon MST at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
“It’s a big deal, you know. We’re very proud, very happy,” said guard Dora Goles, who also celebrated her birthday Monday. “We don’t know much about Kentucky, at least I don’t, but I do have a lot of confidence in my team, especially if we play the way we played against Idaho. Team play, good defense, good offense.
“As long as we have fun playing like we did last game, I think we stand a chance against anyone.”
The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
The River Walk region was the last to be revealed on ESPN’s selection show Monday, meaning the Bengals had to wait through the suspense of three other regions before their name popped up on the board.
“It was a funny reaction in the room, because we’ve all been following the bracketology stuff,” head coach Seton Sobolewski said. “You expected to maybe play UCLA, or Baylor, or Georgia, or Arizona, or Texas. And then as those teams start showing up, you’re just crossing them off the list.
“It was a surprise in Kentucky.”
It’s the fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in ISU’s history, and second under Sobolewski, with the Bengals also making it in 2001, 2007 and 2012. They’re yet to advance past the first round.
In Idaho State’s last NCAA Tournament appearance, in 2012, the Bengals were a 14 seed and lost 70-41 to Miami (FL) in the first round.
This year, they’ll get Kentucky. The Wildcats finished the season 17-8, with a 9-6 record in the SEC, and were ranked No. 18 in the final AP poll.
Kentucky is led by Rhyne Howard, listed as a 6-foot-2 guard. Howard finished 25th in the country with 20.7 points per game.
Chasity Patterson was at 12.8 points per game.
Idaho State has never played Kentucky, although, in an interesting note, both played Kansas State of the Big 12 this season.
Kentucky beat its Wildcat brethren 60-49 on Dec. 3 in a game in which star K-State post Ayoka Lee hurt her ankle and played only four minutes.
Idaho State took advantage of the injury five days later, beating Kansas State 65-50 on Dec. 8.
That coincidence means the ISU coaches aren’t entirely unfamiliar with Kentucky, having watched their game against Kansas State on film to prepare for their own game with the Big 12 team.
“I don’t remember a whole lot (about Kentucky), but I remember the size and athleticism,” Sobolewski said.
The Bengals will leave for San Antonio, where the entire tournament is taking place, on Tuesday, and will have to quarantine for two days and pass multiple COVID tests before being able to practice.
No Big Sky team has won an NCAA Tournament game since 1995, when Montana knocked off San Diego State 57-46 in the first round before losing to Purdue.
The Lady Griz, in fact, are the only Big Sky team to have ever won a game at the Big Dance, with a record of 4-17 in 17 trips to the NCAA Tournament.
“People have won championships before and people have gone to the NCAA Tournament before, but not a lot of people have won a first-round game,” Sobolewski said. “So we’re trying to focus on that.”