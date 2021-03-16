Idaho State defensive line coach Lei Talamaivao has resigned, the Idaho State Journal learned Tuesday.
Paea Moala, a defensive assistant and former ISU linebacker, will take over the job for the remainder of the season.
The Bengals hired Talamaivao on Aug. 21, 2019, to replace Steve Fifita, who had resigned two days before.
Talamaivao was slated to be the defensive line coach at Snow College in Utah for the 2019 season before the Bengals came calling.
Prior to that, he spent two years as a graduate assistant at Utah. Talamaivao also played defensive line for the Utes from 2007 to 2011, winning the Sugar Bowl with the 2008 team.
Moala played two years for Idaho State after transferring from Butte College, appearing in 20 games. The burly linebacker from Reno, Nevada, was named third-team all-Big Sky Conference after recording 70 total tackles as a senior in 2018.
He's spent the last two years as a graduate assistant for the Bengals.