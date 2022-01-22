Moments after Idaho State wrapped up another win, a 80-60 throttling of Southern Utah Saturday afternoon for the driver’s seat in the conference, Diaba Konate had to think. Which one of her steals had led to a big run? The Bengals’ point guard couldn’t place it. She chuckled.
“I actually don’t remember,” she laughed. “Is that when I took the ball off her hands?”
Eventually, Idaho State photographer Justin Prax turned around and showed Konate the photo on his laptop.
“Oh yeah!” Konate exclaimed.
On Saturday, the Bengals did so much right they couldn’t remember it all. Konate had trouble recalling her steal, but Idaho State (12-6, 8-1 Big Sky) won its 10th straight by delivering one of its best games of the season on offense, shooting north of 54% from the field, 45% from deep and missing just one free throw. It was Idaho State’s best scoring outing since early December.
The real highlights, though, came in the individual showings. Konate posted a season-best 19 points, including a half-court shot to beat the third-quarter buzzer. Estefi Ors posted 18 points on an efficient 6-for-11 shooting outing. Dora Goles followed with four triples on her way to 15 points, her best scoring output in nearly two months.
And to think: The Bengals did this to the Thunderbirds, who entered Saturday in first place in the conference.
“I think today was probably the most fun I’ve had this season on the court,” Goles said. “We shared the ball. We had a lot of chemistry. We had fun. Every single person that played today had a lot of fun. Even people on the bench were hyped up for us. It was really fun today.”
Good luck finding the most fun part for the Bengals. Was it Goles’ fourth triple, the one for a 16-point lead? Maybe it was the sequence where Montana Oltrogge stuck back a miss, Idaho State forced a miss and in transition, Tomekia Whitman whipped a pass underneath to Ellie Smith, good for an 18-point lead in the fourth. No, what about the part where Konate absorbed contact on a layup and finished for an and-one? It’s like a parent picking their favorite kid.
Point is, little went wrong for the Bengals, who now have not lost in seven weeks. They don’t have starter Callie Bourne, who remains out for the next several weeks with a shoulder injury, but that’s nothing new for this team, which has not been at full strength at any point this season. Injuries and sickness have conspired to force Idaho State to shuffle lineups like playing cards. None of it has seemed to make much of a difference, not in the last two months, at least.
Mostly, that’s because the Bengals are starting to look like themselves, minus Bourne. Konate, who missed time at the beginning of the season because of a knee injury, is back to making plays. Goles, whose finger injury has all but healed up, is hitting triples and making smart passes again. Ors has been healthy all season, and lately she’s been shooting with efficiency that borders on asinine.
On Saturday, you saw that most in the third frame. Southern Utah drew within six with two free throws. Except that’s when Ellie Smith dumped the ball off to Tomekia Whitman, who slipped inside for a layup. Then Konate drove in for two more. After a Southern Utah layup, Ors drove in for an and-one layup, and so did Konate on the Bengals’ next possession. Idaho State never trailed by fewer than double digits.
“We were just trying something that might work,” Sobolewski said. “It wasn’t like, let’s talk about this at halftime and this is the new plan. It was, OK, this is one of our plays. Let’s see if it’ll be open.”
If you looked at the Bengals' shooting numbers, you would think everything is open. Start with Ors. Over the last seven games, she’s scoring 17 points per game on 54% shooting from the floor and an absurd 57% from distance. She’s garnered two Big Sky Player of the Week awards in that span, torching opponents with a combination of selectiveness and efficiency, finding the shots she likes and knocking them down. She’s shot better than 50% in five of ISU’s last seven games.
Then there’s the development of Konate. She does a lot for Idaho State: Distribute, drive, defend. But for her career, she shoots 26% from beyond the arc, which won’t scare a single defender.
That’s beginning to change. Last week against Idaho, she hit two triples. On Thursday against Weber State, she made one. On Saturday, she splashed two. Over those three games, she’s shooting 45% from deep, a dramatic improvement that threatens to unlock another dimension to the Bengals’ offense.
“It makes her really hard to guard,” Sobolewski said. “We all see how quick and fast she is driving to the basket, so now if you have to come out and guard the 3 too, it’s like… phew. You have to send help. She’s so athletic.”
“Since my freshman year, people have been sagging off me so much that it’s been affecting my confidence,” Konate added. “But now that I just take my shots, it makes me feel really good. I guess I’m harder to guard now if I get to that level where I can shoot 3s like Dora.”
That’s when Konate looked at Goles. Both giggled. Neither wanted to take much solace in securing first place in the conference, not with so many games remaining. The more they make so many plays they have trouble remembering them, though, the more they’ll like their chances of staying there.