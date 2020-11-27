There was no live stream for Friday’s contest. And perhaps that was a positive for Idaho State fans, who weren’t subjected to watch what turned into a slop fest in Santa Clara.
Said Jack Benjamin, the Nicholls State radio announcer who broadcasted the game in-person: "You're fortunate you're not watching this game."
Yes, Nicholls State’s 70-51 over ISU was that ugly.
“It felt a little bit helpless,” Idaho State coach Ryan Looney said. “At the end of the day, I have to get our team more prepared for those situations.”
Looney was pleased, encouraged even, with the Bengals’ 13-point loss to the lengthy Santa Clara team that was expected to dominate its low-major opponent. Looney doesn’t expect his team to always beat teams like Santa Clara, good mid-major squads with impressive size.
But, against Nicholls State -- the No. 324-ranked team according to KenPom’s rankings -- and other “Big Sky-like opponents,” Looney said, the Bengals should compete every night. The thing about that is, though, it’s quite difficult to compete when you tally 28 turnovers, the most ISU has committed since 2016.
“We weren’t very good. Nicholls State was great. They pressured us the length of the floor and we didn’t handle it very well,” Looney said. “We literally couldn’t even pass it from one player to the next.”
Nicholls State turned ISU’s heap of mistakes into 36 points -- sparked both by a swarming Colonel defense that swiped 13 steals and Idaho State's mental errors that were head-scratching.
On one play, forward Malik Porter was wide-open on the block for a surefire layup, but center Brayden Parker traveled trying to make the pass. A minute before that, guard Tarik Cool gave away the ball after trying to run horizontally on an in-bounds play, forgetting that you have to be stagnant after a field goal. Later in the game, Cool caught a pass out of bounds for a lost possession.
There’s an easy excuse for all this. It’s early in the season and, not just that, but the preparation was a tad stymied and shortened because of COVID. But ISU’s rate of miscues is scary, even for being just two games into the season, even for being in the COVID-era, even for being against Nicholls State.
Eight minutes into the game, the offensive rut both teams were in started to become comical. Nicholls State led 7-5. That’s 12 combined points in eight minutes. Yikes. But, it gets worse. In that time, ISU had missed seven shots, it had committed seven turnovers, it had five fouls … and only five points.
“Slow start doesn’t do it justice,” Benjamin said on the broadcast.
It didn’t. And, really, slow start doesn’t even do justice what has happened at the onset of Looney’s second season.
Maybe that should have been expected, though.
The Bengals brought in 11 newcomers and had just four players -- Cool, Porter, guard Austin Smellie and forward Daxton Carr -- who had previous DI experience. On top of that, because someone within the program tested positive for COVID in October, ISU only had its full team in practices for 22 of its 30 preseason practices.
“I attribute that to not having our team prepared well enough. I attribute it to not having some of those moments in preseason exhibition games or scrimmages,” Looney said. “But I also think it’s an experience thing … As ugly as it looks right now, we’re all hopeful it’s going to get better here in time.”
What’s concerning about that is seniors Cool and Porter -- the Bengals’ top-two scorers last season -- haven’t exactly been dominating as many expected. The ISU coaches weren’t shy in saying that for the Bengals’ to be a really good team, Cool and Porter were going to have to take the next step.
So far, they haven’t shown that. Against Nicholls State, the pair combined for 11 points on 1 of 11 shooting while committing a half dozen turnovers.
“I think it’s concerning that no one is doing anything on offense,” Looney noted. "It's not just those two guys. I don't think we're really getting production from anywhere."