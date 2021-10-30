Holt Arena doesn’t boo much. Idaho State fans are loyal. They are also accustomed to bad football and ugly results, which makes it tough to truly baffle them.
But one sequence in Weber State’s 40-17 win over ISU on Saturday was too confounding. So the few thousand sitting in the dome’s hard-plastic seats filled the potato cellar with their displeasure.
All because of a punt.
Seconds prior, though, nearly the entire 11-man offensive unit sauntered to the sideline with open palms and flapping arms – begging for the energized crowd to get louder. It seemed the Bengals’ players were trying to send a message to the coaching staff through the paying customers.
Down 10 midway through the third quarter to a Weber State team that outranks the Bengals in almost every statistical category, Idaho State faced a 4th-and-2 from midfield.
“That’s about as gray area as gray gets with going for it or not,” said ISU coach Rob Phenicie.
Even if most analytics told you not to go for it there – which isn’t the case – there’s something to be said for playing to win. For the last few weeks, Rob Phenicie has been extremely conservative in some crucial situations. (Last week against Montana State, he opted for a field goal from the 6-yard line and MSU scored the next 17 points.) Again that’s not always bad, but it doesn’t exactly help inject life and confidence into a one-win team.
Yet on this 4th-and-2 from the 50, Phenicie called his offense off the field. The group looked disheveled. Their heads were shaking. Their shoulders were slumped. Offensive lineman Tyler Clemons walked off with his arms at his side and his palms up as if to say, What are we doing?
“If they had their druthers, they’d probably go for it every time,” Phenicie said of his players. “We have to think about it in terms of, ultimately, managing the game and field position.”
Instead of just punting the ball, though, Phenicie opted to take an intentional delay of game, not sweating the loss five yards before a punt. But Ryan ran out there and the play clock expired again.
Fourth-and-2 turned into 4th-and-12. The sparse crowd let out their jeers.
Bizarre as the decision was, it was rewarded. Ryan booted a 48-yard punt that was fair caught at the 12-yard line. Six plays later, Idaho State cornerback Jayden Dawson jumped a pass along the sideline and returned it 45 yards for the score.
The delay of games. The decision to punt. It was all in the past. Idaho State stunningly trailed by just three and Holt Arena was more energized than it had been all afternoon.
This is not new to ISU fans. Idaho has proved this season that hope fizzles quick. If Idaho State football handed out candy on Sunday, every new kid that rang the doorbell and muttered, ‘Trick or Treat,” would watch as the Bengals showed them a big bowl of candy then slammed the door shut.
So it was not surprising that on the ensuing kickoff, Weber State returner Rashid Shaheed ran 98 yards into the end zone almost untouched. With the score, Shaheed set a new FCS record with his seventh kick return touchdown.
“That was tough. It was tough getting the guys back,” Phenicie said. “We had the return dialed up but our two contain guys ducked inside and that’s why (Shaheed) hit it up the sideline.”
Including the kick return score, the Wildcats scored the final 20 points of the game. Perhaps the stat of the day was this: Idaho State was just 1 of 11 on third downs. Because of that, the Bengals’ offense wasn’t often on the field. ISU racked up only 193 total yards, only 23 of which came on the ground.
A possible explanation: ISU lost two of its starting offensive lineman on Tuesday and lost another one during Saturday’s game.
Despite that, the Bengals had moments of promise. On the drive that finished with the Bengals’ lone offensive touchdown of the day – a seven-play, 65-yard sequence – quarterback Hunter Hays started throwing it to the pass catchers ISU’s coaches spent all fall raving about.
Tanner Conner, ISU’s 6-foot-3, 235-pound all-conference receiver, reeled in a pair of passes for 31 yards and 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end Jared Scott had two catches for 25 yards, including the 16-yard touchdown.
The pair finished with 12 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown. In other words, excluding Conner and Scott, the offense was nonexistent. Weber State’s physical front-seven made life difficult on a banged-up offensive line and a pair of freshman quarterbacks in Hays and Sagan Gronauer.
“It’s really difficult when you’re not performing at the level of quarterback you need to be,” Phenicie said. “We were screaming all day to keep healthy bodies on the field.”