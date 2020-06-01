Editor’s note: Idaho State University had to cancel its 68th annual Samuel Horne Bennion Banquet, which honors student-athletes representing all of ISU’s sports, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s sports information department is announcing each team’s award winners throughout April and May.
The final honor for the 68th annual Samuel Horne Bennion Awards is the Scholar-Athlete Award presented by the Athletics Advisory Board and sponsored by Don and Candice Wyckoff.
The Outstanding Scholar-Athlete Award is presented annually to one male and one female ISU student-athlete who has completed their athletic eligibility and who has exhibited outstanding achievement in the areas of academics, athletics and leadership/service.
DAKOTA WILSON, Football
- Two-time Academic All-American
- Two-time Academic All-Region
- Three-time Big Sky Conference All-Academic Team
- 2019 FCS ADA Academic All-Star
- Health Science Major with a 3.97 GPA
- Health Science Dean’s List for all nine semesters
- Started 23 straight games on the offensive line.
KATIE HOGARTH, Soccer
- College of Science and Engineering Outstanding Achievement Winner
- 3.81 GPA
- Part of the team that helped restore the I on Red Hill
- President of ISU’s ASCE Club (Engineering)
- Three-time Big Sky Conference All-Academic Team
- Member of the Idaho State Honors College
- Pursuing a Master’s in Civil Engineering at Idaho State
- Part of successful grant writing efforts to enable and create better disaster response efforts and precast pier systems for accelerated bridge construction.
- Ranked fifth in NCAA Division I for saves in 2019.