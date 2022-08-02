Payson Mills was in high school, half an hour down the road at Blackfoot, when he realized what his pitcher’s face was: Cheeks puffed out, lips puckered. People started photographing his outings, and then it hit him.
“I was like, oh, that’s ugly,” Mills said, laughing.
Years later, little has changed. Mills doesn’t pitch for Blackfoot anymore, but he does hurl for the Grays, and his latest outing inspired lots of pitching faces: Six innings of one-run ball in the Grays’ 2-1 win over Hyrum Monday night, helping his club secure second place in the Northern Utah League, a first-round playoff bye and a home playoff game next Monday night.
In simpler terms: The Grays really needed Mills’ outing on Monday night. With a loss, they would have to play a road game later this week, putting the rest of their season in jeopardy. The Grays already knew they were playing one of their last home games of the season. Mills ensured one more.
“Off-speed really helped me today, for sure,” Mills said. “I'm usually a fastball-dominant pitcher, but I didn't have it today. So I focused on curveball/slider, and we just threw that fastball here and there, throw it up, get that swing, and go back to the off-speed and get that swing and miss.”
The formula wasn’t exactly a magic trick, but it worked like one. Mills muted the Hornets’ bats all night. Even on the one occasion the visitors hit Mills, he responded. In the top of the sixth frame, Ty Jones roped a double into the gap, scoring one, slicing the Grays’ lead in half. “This is the danger zone,” remarked co-owner Erika Frederickson. Mills promptly led his team out of it by striking out the next Hornets batter with a slider in the dirt, dropping in a hook from hell.
Which is one of the most remarkable parts of Mills’ outing: He openly admits he doesn’t throw with a surgeon’s precision, at least not with his breaking balls. For much of the night, it looked like Mills was trying to front-door his slider, attempting to bend it out of the zone to right-handed batters then back in — except that wasn’t his intention. He was aiming away. The pitches ended up in. Still, he turned the Hornets’ bats into wet noodles.
“Most of the time, I don't know where those pitches are going,” Mills said. “I just throw them.”
The same laissez-faire mindset once defined Mills’ approach altogether. At Blackfoot, Mills piqued college coaches' interest by delivering a blistering fastball, tossing it around 85 mph, which is fast at the high school level. He didn’t have much of an off-speed arsenal, which was fine, because he didn’t need one. His opponents couldn’t catch up to his hard stuff.
So by the time his senior season ended, he had committed to Treasure Valley Community College. As his two-year stint with the Chukars unfolded, he realized something: Batters still couldn’t catch up to his fastball. So he neglected to develop an off-speed collection. Why work on that when hitters have enough trouble hitting his fastball? Mills didn’t see much need to change, so long as he maintained his fastball velocity.
In the 2019 season, it vanished entirely. By then, he had transferred to Jamestown, a Division-II school in Jamestown, North Dakota. Operating as the Jimmies’ closer, he entered one game, and after one pitch he heard a distinct noise in his arm: pop. But he didn’t feel any pain, so he figured he was fine, that maybe he had dislocated his elbow and popped it back in. So he reset, wound up and tossed his next pitch.
“It only went 20 feet,” Mills said.
Turns out, Mills had suffered a torn UCL, which is the injury that spells doom for every pitcher: He needed Tommy John surgery. Mills would miss more than a year. Then the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the world, and all of the sudden, Mills was entering a universe that he knew little about.
As Mills recovered and the world started to re-open, he knew he needed to expand his off-speed repertoire. Jamestown coach Tom Hager had recommended as much before Mills injured himself. “Hey, you gotta figure it out,” Hager told Mills. “Your fastball is good, but you need to go get some off-speed.”
So Mills did. He learned how to throw a curveball and a change-up/splitter combination. He opened his pitch supply and dipped into it like he was reaching into a cookie jar.
Which leads us back here, to Halliwell Park, where he tossed one of his best Grays showings in the spot they needed him most. Before the game, Grays manager Rhys Pope didn’t talk to Mills much. They were teammates at Blackfoot and at Treasure Valley, so Pope knows Mills well. One thing he’s sure about: You don’t bother him on his start day.
“He's kinda like Max Scherzer on start day,” Pope said. “Leave him alone a little bit. And I’ve known that since I was nine years old. Hey, Mills is starting today? Leave him alone, and when he’s done, I’ll talk to him.”
Talk to Mills’ coaches and teammates and the theme shines through like sunlight through a stain-glass window. He’s stubborn. Focused. Competitive. Really competitive. “What you saw tonight is what I remember: He’s a competitive son of a gun,” said Liam Pope, Rhys’ father and both men’s high school coach at Blackfoot.
Pope smiled as he walked away. So did Mills. When you have the chance to grin, not pucker up and bloat your cheeks, you have to take it.