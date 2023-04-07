The snow might have been taller than some of Idaho State’s players. On Wednesday morning, when the Bengals trekked out to Miller Ranch Stadium at 9 a.m. sharp, they were staring at an enormous task: Find a way to get this field, every inch covered in snow up to their shins, ready for this weekend’s home series with Northern Colorado.
So that’s what ISU did. The Bengals enlisted the help of volleyball head coach Sean Carter and his team, plus men’s tennis head coach Oliver Good. Heck, even an ISU frat volunteered to help. That crew stayed until around 5 p.m., shoveling and shoveling and shoveling snow into piles outside the field, into the team bus driver’s trailer to be hauled away.
“I’m sure these guys are feeling it today,” ISU head coach Andrew Rich said. “I know I’m feeling it. Everybody that was out here is probably feeling it.”
How much that explains Idaho State’s split with Northern Colorado on Friday afternoon, taking the first game 1-0 and dropping the second 4-0, well, that’s up for debate. Rich and players admitted to feeling sore to different degrees. They are human, after all, and how many of us would feel fine two days after shoveling an entire softball field’s worth of snow?
“But also, you gotta tip your hat to their pitchers. They did a good job,” Rich said of Northern Colorado’s starters, Isabelle DiNapoli and Jayden Mercado, both of whom spun complete games. “Those are two of the better pitchers in our conference, and they did a nice job today.”
Still, Rich acknowledged, the Bengals’ bats went nearly silent across these 14 innings. Their one run came courtesy of freshman catcher Olivia Robison, who drove in fellow freshman Alyssa Yee with a single up the middle. That was good enough to win Game 1 — mostly thanks to ISU starter Jordan Schuring.
Schuring twirled a scoreless gem that looked like this: Seven innings, four hits, two strikeouts and two walks. She kept things uneventful for the most part. The only exception came in the fifth, when two UNC runners reached second and third with nobody out. “I was like, OK Jordan, time to go,” Schuring laughed. “I would have been a little disappointed with myself if I hadn’t gotten them shut out.”
How Schuring even made it to Pocatello is quite the tale. She played her first season at Boise State, where Rich was working as an assistant. So a year later, after Schuring transferred to Cal Baptist and hit the portal again, Rich and Co. swooped right into grab her. “It was kind of a no-brainer,” Rich said.
Schuring couldn’t pitch both games, though, and ISU’s luck did not last. In Game 2, the Bears gashed Bengal starter Mailee Newman for two home runs and a two-run single in the sixth, and with the way ISU’s offense was operating, that all but did it. Idaho State went down in order in the bottom of the seventh frame.
“We've gotta have a better plan and put better swings on balls and make their defense work a little harder,” Rich said. “That'll set us up for a better day. So I think you can kinda attribute a half to their pitching and half to us being off for a month and shaking off the rust a little bit.”
Oh yeah, ISU hadn’t played in several weeks. The Bengals last played March 18, a 12-0 setback to North Dakota State. Since then, Idaho State’s schedule has looked like this: Snow out. Snow out. Snow out. Snow out. Snow out. Snow out. You get the idea.
After that contest, snowy conditions canceled 10 straight ISU games. All told, the Bengals have had 14 games canceled thanks to the snow. For them, it’s been frustrating, tiring, everything. They just wanted to play.
For ISU, it’s only added to what has been a taxing season. The Bengals now stand at 9-18 (1-1 Big Sky) for the season. They’ve produced some sterling wins, like a victory over Pac-12 foe Oregon State and a walk-off win over Central Michigan in Minneapolis, but when their games haven’t been canceled, they’ve had trouble finding the winning column.
Which is part of why Idaho State felt so thrilled to be able to play this weekend. The Bengals will play the series rubber match on Saturday afternoon. No matter how that one goes, they’ll at least have gotten a full series in. Sometimes you take what you can get.
“And then it'll be 65 on Monday,” Rich said. “We'll get a real practice on the field for the first time since October. We're looking forward to that.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.