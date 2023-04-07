The snow might have been taller than some of Idaho State’s players. On Wednesday morning, when the Bengals trekked out to Miller Ranch Stadium at 9 a.m. sharp, they were staring at an enormous task: Find a way to get this field, every inch covered in snow up to their shins, ready for this weekend’s home series with Northern Colorado.

So that’s what ISU did. The Bengals enlisted the help of volleyball head coach Sean Carter and his team, plus men’s tennis head coach Oliver Good. Heck, even an ISU frat volunteered to help. That crew stayed until around 5 p.m., shoveling and shoveling and shoveling snow into piles outside the field, into the team bus driver’s trailer to be hauled away.

Brook Richards ISU

Idaho State infielder Brook Richards throws to first on Friday against Northern Colorado.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.