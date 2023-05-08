On the front wall of Idaho State softball’s dugout, right at the intersection of the field and the exit, sits a white board with a few reminders and phrases. They’re scrawled in different colors, black and orange and red and combinations of all three, like a college softball version of an art project.
Joy. Compassion. Mindfulness. Competitive.
Play FAST!
Play FREE!
Play TOGETHER!
These all reside on the left side of the white board. On the right side, underneath an encouraging phrase that uses terminology we can’t exactly print in a newspaper story, it’s clear something was erased. What it was hardly matters. In its place is giant block letters, in all caps.
2023 BIG SKY CHAMPIONS!!
“It's something that you dream about, like when you're younger,” ISU infielder Angelica Cano said, “about doing something like that.”
How Idaho State earned a share of the Big Sky Conference regular-season crown, the program’s first in eight years, is quite the tale. The Bengals will carry the top seed into the conference tournament — which they kick off against the winner of Portland State/Weber State on Wednesday in Ogden, Utah — because they got meaningful production from five freshmen in the starting lineup, because they landed an impact transfer pitcher, because they took lessons from playing major-conference opponents and applied them to conference opponents, even after a month-long layoff that may have felt more like a year.
To wit: Five of the Bengals’ top hitters this season (at least going by batting average) are freshmen, including utility player Ava Brown, outfielder Alyssa Yee, catcher Olivia Robison and infielders Paige Simpson and Kennedy Dudley. Junior pitcher Jordan Schuring, who previously played at Boise State and Cal Baptist, has turned into a steady No. 1 option, racking up an 11-11 record to pair with a 2.69 ERA, which ranks third in the conference among qualified players.
Those are the key cogs that fueled the Bengals’ season, which endured enough up-and-down swings to make a seesaw jealous. ISU didn’t play its first home game of the season until April 7, a 1-0 win over Northern Colorado, and at that point, weather had wiped out 18 of their games — including 10 straight snow-outs from March 19 to April 4. That’s also to make nothing of ISU’s practice schedule, which took place in everywhere but Miller Ranch, the team’s home field, until that April weekend of its first home contest.
Two weeks later, it began to hit the Bengals: We can actually challenge for the conference regular-season title. To remain in the hunt, they needed to follow a Game 1 loss to Montana with a doubleheader sweep the next day, April 22.
“So we swept that,” ISU head coach Andrew Rich said, “and then it was clear what we had to do. We had to go sweep Sacramento (State). We had to go win the series against Weber. We knew what we had to do, and we weren't afraid to talk about it with our group.”
That set in motion the end of ISU’s season, and if we described that as chaotic, we would be making a catastrophic understatement. Here’s what happened: Headed into their final two series of the regular season, against Sacramento State and Weber State, the Bengals needed to do two things to give themselves a chance to clinch a share of the regular-season title. One: Sweep the Hornets (denying them a share). Two: Win the series against Weber State.
So all ISU did was, well, exactly that. Schuring tossed a complete-game shutout to help ISU win Game 1 over Sac State, second baseman Skyler Sethman drove in three runs in a Game 2 win and to win Game 3, Schuring poured in another complete-game effort and Kennedy drove in five runs on two hits.
So last week, when ISU bused down to Ogden for the program’s biggest series in some time, the Bengals realized something. “We did actually have something to lose,” Schuring said. For the Bengals, that didn’t feel like the case earlier in the season. In the preseason conference poll, they were picked to finish fifth — out of six teams. So even as they picked up steam later in the conference slate, the Bengals felt like they were playing with house money, like they were only having fun and proving people wrong.
In this three-game set against Weber State, Idaho State did have a chance to prove people wrong. Except now it felt real. “We kept telling them,” Rich said, “that's not putting pressure on you. That's just saying, hey, if you wanna win this thing, that’s what you have to do. It's all on them. We have to go take care of our business and do what we do.”
So in Game 1, Schuring spun eight two-run innings, giving her team’s offense a chance to plate the game-winning run in the top of the eighth. Then the Bengals dropped Game 2, 5-4, which meant they had to take Game 3 to win a share of the title.
So Game 3 went like this: Sethman launched a solo homer in the first frame. Mailee Newman and Dudley drove in runs. In the fourth, Dudley roped a bases-clearing triple, scoring three and handing the Bengals a 9-6 lead. The Wildcats dinged Schuring for six runs in 2 2/3 innings, so in came senior Emma McMurray, who closed out the final 4 1/3 frames by allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits.
The final out fell into the glove of Brown — and then came the party.
“I just went straight to Emma and gave her a big hug,” Cano said.
“I mean, especially being a senior, it was really exciting,” Schuring said. “And almost — not sad, but it was emotional for sure. I know all of us seniors were crying and excited, and so happy that especially our last year, we got to do that.”
For ISU, which completed the regular season with an overall record of 18-26 and a conference record of 10-5, the title is one thing. What it means to the program, to the university, is another. You don’t have to be an Idaho State historian to understand that winning is hard to come by in Pocatello. The Bengals’ women’s basketball team captured back-to-back regular-season titles in 2021 and 2022, but before that, the last ISU team to win a regular-season championship was softball — back in 2015.
“You get the emails from alumni, from past supporters that haven't really been around for the past few years, and everybody's just super excited,” Rich said. “That's the energy that we wanted to create when we got here, when I first started two years ago. We want to get people excited about Idaho State softball again. We want to get people excited to come back.”
That’s the long way of saying this: This ISU team has accomplished something truly meaningful. These Bengals have won in a way, historically, very few of their peers have. Except they want more. On that whiteboard, underneath 2023 BIG SKY CHAMPIONS!! sits smaller writing.
NOT DONE YET!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.