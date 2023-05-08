Ava Brown ISU

Idaho State outfielder Ava Brown celebrates catching the final out of ISU's win over Weber State last week, securing a share of the conference title.

 Jonathan Match/ISU Athletics

On the front wall of Idaho State softball’s dugout, right at the intersection of the field and the exit, sits a white board with a few reminders and phrases. They’re scrawled in different colors, black and orange and red and combinations of all three, like a college softball version of an art project.

Joy. Compassion. Mindfulness. Competitive.

Jordan Schuring ISU

Idaho State pitcher Jordan Schuring unfurls a pitch during an earlier game against Northern Colorado.
ISU SB cely

Idaho State's softball team celebrates capturing a share of the conference title with a win over Weber State last week.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

