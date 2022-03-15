In the days after Idaho State bowed out early from last week’s Big Sky Tournament, the Bengals could hardly believe their fates. The tournament favorites stumbled in the quarterfinals, missing out on a chance to repeat, an opportunity to advance to a second straight NCAA Tournament.
It only hit the Bengals like a truck because they’ve spent the last few seasons making advancing to the national tournament a feature, not a bug. They've raised the program’s standards and parked them somewhere in outer space. Last season, they won the conference’s regular-season and tournament titles, landing a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in program history.
So last week, when Idaho State exited the Big Sky tournament in its first game, some of the team’s dreams evaporated. The Bengals secured a postseason appearance by capturing the conference regular-season crown, but to hear their head coach tell it, the Bengals felt heartbroken.
“But now we’ve moved on and refocused,” Seton Sobolewski said. “We’re ready for the next challenge.”
For ISU, the next challenge is the WNIT. To kick off the tournament, Idaho State gets a first-round game against Wyoming, set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Laramie. The game will be broadcast on the MountainWest Sports Network.
It’s an interesting matchup for a few reasons, but here’s one of the more intriguing ones: Sobolewski knows the Cowgirls’ coaching staff well. He’s studied what they’ve done with their program. He’s even borrowed a few concepts and implemented them with his team, like balancing the floor, reading screens, defending ball screens. “No big ideas, but little things,” Sobolewski said.
“I’ve always really appreciated the way they approach basketball,” Sobolewski added.
Thing is, what Sobolewski likes about Wyoming’s team is also what he has to scheme against for Thursday’s game. The Cowgirls' offense operates much like the Bengals'. They pass and cut and screen, betting the defense gets lost before they can identify what’s unfolding around them. That’s how Wyoming won seven of its final eight regular-season games. The club fell to Colorado State in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament.
So to move on to the next round and earn a date with Tulsa or North Texas, Idaho State will have to find a way to corral McKinley Bradshaw and Allyson Fertig, Wyoming’s two fixtures on offense. Bradshaw is the team’s leading scorer, posting 15 points and five rebounds per game. Fertig is an interior force, a 6-foot-4 post who earned the conference’s freshman of the year honor, tallying 10 points and eight rebounds this season.
Fertig will have ISU’s rapt attention. The truth is Idaho State’s one true weakness — the one that surfaced in last week’s loss in the Big Sky Tournament — is defending big, physical forwards. Translation: Players like Fertig. The Bengals have found ways to prevent opponents from burying them underneath, bringing double teams and lob help, but they don’t have the personnel to defend those matchups one-on-one.
That’s the matchup that may well swing Thursday’s game. Can Idaho State contain Fertig? Last week, when ISU dropped that quarterfinal decision to Northern Colorado, Bears forward Kurstyn Harden torched the Bengals for 23 points and nine rebounds. She’s built a little differently than Fertig — the latter’s frame is more slender, more athletic — but the idea is the same. When opponents attack ISU with physical forwards, the Bengals have to make concessions in different capacities.
But for ISU, the sobering truth is that however long this postseason run lasts, it represents the end of a historic era.
When the season ends, the Bengals will bid farewell to a cadre of seniors who have authored meaningful legacies and swung the trajectory of this program. Super seniors Estefi Ors and Dora Goles will move on in their lives. So will seniors Ellie Smith and Montana Oltrogge, who have eligibility left because of covid, but according to Sobolewski, they’re opting to pursue post-graduate opportunities away from basketball.
Idaho State will have a hard time parting with all four. Ors, a sixth-year senior and the program’s all-time leader in triples, goes with ISU like peanut butter goes with jelly. Goles, a fifth-year senior herself, has become one of the program’s most decorated players in recent history. It’s not preposterous to imagine the school retiring their numbers some day.
Meanwhile, Oltrogge and Smith have played key roles on each of the past few teams. Idaho State doesn’t win last season’s conference tournament without them. Oltrogge is one of the program’s best shooters of all-time. Smith has supplied rebounding and pick-and-roll savvy the team has desperately needed, especially this season. Their departures will be exceedingly difficult for ISU to overcome.
“I don’t wanna think about that yet,” Sobolewski laughed. “That’s gonna be a sad time. That’s gonna be a really sad time.”
For now, all Idaho State has to do is sit through a seven-hour bus ride to Laramie Wednesday morning.