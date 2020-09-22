Given how quickly players move through their careers in college football, it’s not uncommon for programs to routinely face deficits of proven talent at one position group or another.
When that happens, coaches have two main ways to go about fixing the problem for the next year: Count on development from young players already on the roster, or bring in transfers to maintain level of experience in the team.
Idaho State football had two of those trouble areas after the 2019 season.
On the offensive line, where four out of five starters left, the Bengals took a hybrid approach, bringing in three junior college transfers — Joseph Toilolo, Tyler Clemons and Sam Tapia — while expecting some younger players to move into expanded roles.
In the secondary, however, after starting safeties Christian McFarland and Adkin Aguirre, plus top cornerbacks Anthony Ricks, Caleb Brown and Jay Irvine all left, the coaches slammed the lever all the way over to the “transfer” side of the spectrum.
Of the 14 new transfers on ISU’s roster going into a potential spring season, five play either safety or cornerback.
“Last year, we lost three corners and both of our starting safeties,” recruiting coordinator Aaron Prier said. “It was kind of like, we have to get guys. Behind them, we had a bunch of young guys that don’t have game experience yet, so it’s kind of hard to bet your all on them right now until they can prove themselves.
“Those guys can still get a shot to compete, but we also want to make sure we still have enough guys to get us through a season, especially at the DB position. That was just an emphasis. Right out of the season we knew we were going to have to do that.”
Aside from the offensive line, the only other position to bring in multiple transfers was wide receiver. And one of those players, Xavier Guillory, is still considered a freshman after playing last year at Air Force Prep — still more a developmental prospect than the secondary transfers, who are expected to play right away.
“I think experience is important,” ISU cornerbacks coach Kam Yancy said. “We lost all of our guys, so granted, we wanted to go get junior college guys or Division I transfer guys in here, guys that have reps under their belts, so the transition isn’t as drastic as a true freshman would be.
“I think that the maturity of the junior college teams, it’s a bit more physical, it’s a bit more demanding than the majority of high school programs. They’re older. It’s simulating experience that they’d have at this level.”
The Bengals brought in safety Jacob Jones and cornerbacks Jayden Dawson and Cam Davis, all from California junior colleges, on Early Signing Day.
Division I dropdown Teddrick McGhee, a graduate transfer corner from Texas-San Antonio, and Noah Melbon, a former JUCO quarterback who’s listed at safety for ISU, followed.
The end result could be an entirely new starting secondary, made up of players who weren’t on the Bengals’ roster a year ago. ISU has some defensive backs who saw playing time a year ago, but aside from former Hawaii safety Manase Time, who backed up Aguirre, most of those players contributed almost exclusively on special teams.
It’s a gamble, but also an opportunity.
Even with an experienced secondary a year ago, ISU finished 12th in the Big Sky Conference in pass defense, giving up 282.8 yards per game.
“They’re hungry,” Yancy said. “That’s just the bottom line. When we have fresh faces, there’s a different sense of hunger with everything you do. We have people who have been here for a long time, they get complacent. But the positives of having a totally new group with no experience is that hunger. They want to get better, they want to learn, they want it a lot more.”
Yancy — a former JUCO defensive back himself before transferring to Utah — pointed out that even though the transfers have some common threads with his career path, everybody’s story is different.
McGhee dropped down because — despite playing in 25 games over four years at UTSA — the Roadrunners didn’t want to cover his graduate school tuition for his last year of eligibility after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
That was a gift for Idaho State, which was keeping a spot open for a player of his caliber.
“(Defensive coordinator Roger) Cooper found Teddrick down in Texas, loved him immediately, and then we did everything in our power to beg him to come play for us,” Yancy said. “We had one more corner spot left open, and it was hands-down he was our guy. ... (He has) all the experience in the world. He can pretty much coach our room if I let him.”
Dawson and Davis, the JUCO corners, both had connections to Idaho. Dawson, a redshirt junior, redshirted and then played a year at College of Idaho before betting on himself and going to Mt. San Jacinto College with the goal of playing himself onto a DI roster.
“(He’s) super explosive, extreme top-end speed,” Yancy said. “One of the twitchiest guys I’ve ever seen, ever had the opportunity to coach. Once he gets it down and once he figures it all out, he’s going to be something crazy.”
Davis, an undersized cornerback coming out of high school, went to Sacramento City College. One of his mentors there was Christian McFarland, who went on to transfer to ISU and play 22 games for the Bengals across two seasons.
“I only got here because I knew C-Mac from last year, and he said that everybody would take care of me (at Idaho State), and then they offered me,” Davis said. “I was like, OK, I think I’m just going to go for it. ... I didn’t think I was even going to make it this far, being that small.”
As a former quarterback, Melbon also has an interesting backstory, as does Jones, who redshirted a year at Northern Arizona before bouncing back to Fullerton Junior College.
After the junior college experience, where rosters churn over every year, all are used to the situation they faced coming in at Idaho State.
“We usually have about 40 guys in our defensive back room (in junior college), and you meet about 20 new ones every year,” Jones said. “Being able to adapt to their styles and their personalities is tough at first, but when you get used to it and you start learning who people are and things like that, it becomes a lot easier, and you learn to bond with them a lot better. We’re all playing the same game that we love.”
Their backgrounds have also helped, not only with coming into a new program, but also when dealing with the uncertainty that’s surrounded the 2020 season.
As Yancy said, “if they had the option, they wouldn’t have gone (to junior college).”
All of ISU’s new defensive backs — including McGhee, not a JUCO kid but forced by the circumstances to transfer — have had their careers not entirely go their way so far.
In a fall when they’re facing the torment of watching football on TV every week while being restricted to watching film and working out, that mentality has helped carry them through.
“(My JUCO coaches) gave me that mental toughness, and it got me to where I am now,” Davis said. “It’s always hard, because you see all these other teams that are playing right now, you’re watching NFL play and you’re just sitting on the couch. It feels weird just to be a fan for once, but that’s the thing with mental toughness, you have to break through that and you have to still be able to be consistent.
“It’s hard, don’t get me wrong, but you still have to be consistent in doing what you’re doing, keep that mental toughness and keep going.”