When Tim Schaffner learned about Charlie Ragle, he had to put in some legwork. This was in the early 90s, when Schaffner was an assistant at Eastern New Mexico and Ragle was a high school prospect, so Schaffner had to do everything the long way: Pull up Ragle’s highlight tape on VHS, check out a typed-up bio, call him up on a push-button phone.
To any current Idaho State players reading: It’s OK if you feel lost.
Anyway, it added up to a long process for Schaffner, but he stayed invested. Ragle was a smart safety and a steely running back, and besides, he hailed from New Mexico. So Schaffner offered him a scholarship. Ragle’s answer: Absolutely.
“Miles from home, had never been to New Mexico,” Schaffner said. “But we had great people.”
If this all sounds vaguely familiar, it should. It’s come full circle for Ragle, Idaho State’s new head coach, who went looking for a defensive coordinator and hired Schaffner, the former head coach at Butler Community College in Kansas. Together, they’re trying to transform a moribund program and usher in a new era, a daunting challenge considering the depths this team has sunk to in recent years.
Step one might involve revamping the team’s defense.
Schaffner’s plan to remodel a defense that gave up north of 30 points per game last season looks a little like this: Install a 4-2 scheme. Play fast and aggressive. Stay under control. Eliminate indecision. He wants his guys to play fast, but he doesn’t want them playing wild.
“Defensive players are supposed to be inherently violent and aggressive. They can’t do that if they don’t know what they’re doing or they’re gonna do it wrong,” Schaffner said. “So we eliminate indecision, make it really simple for them. Show them how we’re gonna build on this and create a really fast and aggressive defense.”
That has been Schaffner’s focus in the first week of Idaho State’s spring practices, which wrapped up with session No. 4 on Saturday afternoon. So far, he said, a number of players have stood out: defensive lineman Cortland Horton, linebacker Charles Ike, cornerback Josh Alford, plus safeties Quantraill Morris-Walker, Calvin Pitcher and Cameron Minor, a transfer from Cerritos College in California.
“I’m excited to build around those pieces,” Schaffner said. “Seeing the kids’ enthusiasm for being out there, their willingness to learn and their effort, we can get some things done.”
If the Bengals want to compete in the Big Sky come fall, they’ll have to. A year ago, ISU surrendered 430 yards per game, good for 10th in the conference, and 34 points per game, which ranked 11th. The Bengals didn’t have the league’s worst defense, not by several slots, but it lacked enough to complicate things for an offense that struggled in its own right.
Here’s where Schaffner comes in again. In practice this week, when players have made mistakes, he hasn’t chewed them out. In fact, quite the opposite.
“What I like is that he lets you make mistakes,” Ike said. “Sometimes he won’t tell us everything that’s gonna happen in practice so we can just react to it, and then he’ll teach us off of what we do — which I really enjoy, because it lets us do stuff. We don’t have to worry about any ramifications: sit out, get yelled at. He’s like, ‘It’s OK, you messed up. Here’s what we’re gonna do.’ Then we get better off of it.”
“Pursuing, which is what Coach Schaff preaches, I think we’ll get there really, really fast,” Morris-Walker added. “I’m excited for that. That’s gonna be (important), being able to pursue to the ball.”
Still, here’s the truth: It’s April. The defense ISU rolls out now might look different than the one that takes the field on Sept. 3, when the Bengals visit UNLV to kick off their season. What will stay the same is Schaffner, who has brought a set of ideals he hopes will help the Bengals stabilize things on defense.
Step one, he says, involved learning about the Big Sky. Back in El Dorado, he knew the Jayhawk Conference like the back of his hand, which helped him gameplan for each of the Grizzlies’ games. “I knew what teams were gonna do,” he said. Not so when he took the ISU job, at least not at first.
“As a coordinator, I can have a lot of big plans,” Schaffner said, “but if I don’t understand the people that we have to stop, and we don’t design the defense around stopping those opponents, then it’s all for naught. So it’s (about) gaining that information on our conference opponents and then tailoring it to not only what I believe in, but what the kids can do really well.”
The next step starts next week, when the Bengals return for four more practices.