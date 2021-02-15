POCATELLO – Idaho State men’s basketball notched an 84-59 victory over George Fox University – a Division III school from Oregon – on Monday afternoon.
George Fox knocked down its first five 3-point attempts and led for the game’s first few minutes. After that, well, the game went as you’d expect from a DI squad playing a foe two classifications down.
The story of the game is not what went down on the hardwood this President’s Day. Or even why the Bengals (12-7, 7-3 Big Sky) scheduled a contest with the small Christian school from Newberg, Oregon, two days after sweeping Idaho. The story of Monday's game is how ISU was even able to schedule a fifth game against a non-DI opponent.
In a normal year, the NCAA rules state that Division I teams are permitted to play just two games against non-DI opponents. Most big schools will pay smaller programs to take the court with them early in the season or right before conference play starts – a useful tune-up that also provides lower-tier programs with much-needed revenue. When COVID-19 hit, the NCAA, anticipating cancellations related to the pandemic, doubled the number to let DI schools play four non-DI games.
Idaho State coach Ryan Looney thought, considering the circumstances, a quartet of DI games still didn’t afford the Bengals with the scheduling flexibility he assumed they would need.
“I just thought, because of our geographical location and not knowing if COVID was going to get better during any point during our season,” Looney said, "we needed to have as many options as possible to potentially play games if there were cancellations.”
In late May, Idaho State began the process to make a change.
Cody Sparrow, ISU’s Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance, compiled paperwork to file a legislative waiver for NCAA bylaw 20.9.8.1, the one stating Division I teams can play only four non-DI games. Looney wrote a letter stating the Bengals’ case. Sparrow added that the Big Sky had lowered conference games from 20 to 16 and noted the NCAA itself had decreased the maximum number of games teams can play.
“I put it into the informational system to the NCAA,” Sparrow said. “We had a caseworker who took the case and kind of reviewed Ryan’s letter, my information that I had put in from an institutional standpoint -- just the facts of why we were wanting this case.”
Sparrow submitted the waiver on May 28, but it was held up a few weeks before being voted on by an NCAA committee. He noted that Idaho State was one of the first, if not the initial school to ask for a waiver related to increasing the number of non-DI games it could play. Because they had filed it so early, Sparrow said, the committee was looking into just creating a blanket waiver that would allow all schools to play six non-DI games.
The NCAA decided against that but approved Idaho State’s request.
“Looking back now, we’re obviously thankful we did that,” Looney said.
Monday’s game against George Fox was ISU’s fifth game against a non-DI opponent, a contest that wouldn’t have been possible without Looney’s forward thinking and the waiver put together by Sparrow.
Following the news that Montana State is dealing with COVID and won’t be able to play the Bengals on Thursday and Saturday, Idaho State has now had a dozen games officially cancelled. Only two of those were because of COVID issues within the ISU program. That means that the Bengals have sometimes had two-week stretches when they’re fully healthy but don’t have a game to play.
That’s where the flexibility of being able to schedule non-DI games comes in handy. This season, despite all the in-conference cancellations, the Big Sky hasn’t allowed its member schools to reschedule games that were nixed because of COVID. For a school like Idaho State that isn’t geographically close to many non-Big Sky programs in Division I, finding opponents willing to play isn’t as easy as it may seem.
“We try to find Division I opponents to play. The hard part is, in some of these cases we may have been able to find someone to play at the Division I level, but every one of them wants us to go on the road,” Looney said. “If we’re going to make up a game, I want it to be a home game where there is less time to bus, less time in the airport, less time in a hotel. Honestly, those are the times where players or coaches are coming down with a positive COVID test.”
Some may see the influx of “cupcake” games on Idaho State’s schedule and feel the Bengals are simply stacking up easy victories. Really, Looney and Idaho State just want to play as many games as possible and, this year, that often means having to play non-DI competition.
“Our big thing is to work as quickly as we can and as fast as we can to find somebody who is willing to come play us in Pocatello, regardless of what level they play,” Looney said.
IDAHO STATE 84, GEORGE FOX 59
George Fox 32 27 – 59
Idaho State 50 34 – 84
George Fox – Sly 12, Lacey 11, Januik 8, Schmerber 8, Moore 7, Meyers 5, Stricklin 5, Hansen 3.
Idaho State – Smellie 19, Parker 15, Taylor III 14, Cool 13, Porter 11, Ford III 7, Carr 2, Visentin 2, Buzangu 1.