Around this time last year, Tyler Vander Waal had peace. He was Idaho State’s starting quarterback. The job was his. No position battle, no pressure, no wondering if he should worry about a younger signal-caller gunning for his spot.
“There's a little less stress,” Vander Waal said. “You kinda know, in the back of your mind, there's that security blanket.”
Which is what makes this season’s ISU fall camp so intriguing: A year later, after a disastrous campaign mired in injuries and losses and a coaching change, Vander Waal no longer has that security blanket. The job is no longer his, at least not yet. Since the Bengals kicked off fall camp earlier this month, he’s found himself battling with sophomore Hunter Hays.
By all accounts, as the Bengals make their way through week three of fall camp, the competition has ground to a standstill. Neither Vander Waal nor Hays has emerged as a favorite, which is why coaches have not named a starter yet. Idaho State’s season-opener, an Aug. 27 road matchup with UNLV, is less than two weeks away — so it’s time for coaches to make a decision.
The battle will end on Wednesday. In the morning, the Bengals will host a scrimmage, which represents the quarterbacks’ final chance to separate themselves. Afterward, coaches will name a starter: Either Vander Waal, last season’s QB1 who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3, or Hays, who led the charge in filling in.
“Obviously, tomorrow is a big day, and it's the last day,” Hays said, “but they're not going to base the decision just off of tomorrow — we've had this whole camp. So it's just about staying the course and not going into it thinking, ‘I gotta be perfect.’ Just going into it like it's any other day and just throw the ball around.”
To make their decision, head coach Charlie Ragle and offensive coordinator Taylor Mazzone will be looking for one thing above all: consistency.
“That's the biggest thing — who gives us a chance to win on a consistent basis?” Ragle said. ‘Who can consistently move the sticks? Football, it's percentages, it's numbers, it's math, right? When you start deeper in your own territory, the percentages are harder to go that length of the field to score. So obviously, you try and create better field position for yourself. So for us, it's about those guys managing the field position, and being consistent on a down-to-down basis.”
“The key word is consistency,” Mazzone added. “Situational football, third down, two-minute drills, especially in the red zone — who protects the football and executes the offense the best.”
Ragle and Mazzone will have a lot to think about. Both Vander Waal and Hays offer similar skill sets, two 6-foot-4 gunslingers who have fared well during camp. Both are pocket passers, not dual-threat quarterbacks, so coaches aren’t choosing between styles of quarterbacks. They’re just evaluating who has played best this month.
Even working with that sample size, little has separated the two, at least according to coaches. Vander Waal and Hays have split time practicing with starters. They’ve completed deep balls — remember Hays’ long touchdown pass to tight end Cyrus Wallace during Saturday’s scrimmage? — and intermediate routes, the latter of which figure to feature most prominently in the Bengals’ offense this fall.
In every scenario, though, Vander Waal remembers he has work to do. When Hays makes a throw, he knows he has to match it. When Hays produces a nice practice, Vander Waal knows he has to do the same.
“That's how we get better,” Vander Waal said. “If I'm not pushing him, and he's not pushing me, we're ultimately not getting the best out of each other. We're failing one another, essentially.”
“But at the same time,” Hays chimed in, “while we're pushing each other, I feel like we do a good job of supporting each other as well, in the meeting room, in the film room…. So even though we're competing and stuff, I feel like we're still working together. We’re still teammates.”
That’s the thing Hays and Vander Waal want to make sure you understand: This isn’t a toxic quarterback battle. Far from it. Both want to win the starting job — just not at the expense of their friendship. In other words, they aren’t willing to sacrifice their relationship for the title of QB1.
Still, the time has come for one of them to secure it. Ragle has the final say, but he has entrusted Mazzone to make the call, which he doesn’t anticipate becoming an issue because he trusts his offensive coordinator. In any case, when Wednesday night arrives, ISU will come one step closer to forming an identity for this new season.
“It's all love. We respect each other, we push each other,” Vander Waal said. “I feel like that's why whoever gets named starter out of camp, we're just gonna keep continuing to push on. We're gonna keep supporting them no matter what, because that's just the type of relationship that we have off the field as well."