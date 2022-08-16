Hunter Hays and Tyler Vander Waal

Idaho State quarterbacks Hunter Hays (7) and Tyler Vander Waal (18) during Tuesday's practice.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Around this time last year, Tyler Vander Waal had peace. He was Idaho State’s starting quarterback. The job was his. No position battle, no pressure, no wondering if he should worry about a younger signal-caller gunning for his spot.

“There's a little less stress,” Vander Waal said. “You kinda know, in the back of your mind, there's that security blanket.”

Hunter Hays fall camp

Idaho State quarterback Hunter Hays unfurls a pass during Tuesday's practice.
Tyler Vander Waal fall camp

Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Waal drops back to pass during Tuesday's practice.
Hays and Vander Waal interviews

Idaho State quarterbacks Hunter Hays (left) and Tyler Vander Waal (right) chat with the media after Tuesday's practice.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Recommended for you