I sat in the middle of enemy lines Saturday afternoon, section 0, row 6 of Holt Arena. I was surrounded by people in Montana jerseys and Griz hats pulled down over bloodshot eyes from a morning of tailgating — and an afternoon of $7 Miller Lites.
They roared when their beloved Grizzlies, ranked No. 3 in the nation, took the new ICCU/Caccia Field for what was expected to be a royal butt-whooping of an Idaho State football team down to its No. 3 quarterback. The Grizzly gathering did its best to make that happen, providing non-stop noise whenever the Bengals were on offense, especially when they were directly below the roughly 1,500 Griz fans seated on the southeast side of Holt.
Whenever Montana made a positive play, they’d leap to their feet, shout gleefully and slap hands with every other Maroon-clad fan within arm’s length. Every Montana score on offense, or sack or big hit on defense engendered another standing ovation, and the Griz were ushered off the field with another enthusiastic roar as they headed into the locker room ahead 21-6 at halftime.
As you probably know by now, the Bengals hung tough with Montana, losing 28-20 after posting two fourth-quarter touchdowns to force the Griz to recover an onside kick to seal the win. Griz fans held their breath a bit down the stretch, but once the win was in the bag, they let loose with one more big ovation as Montana’s players and coaches headed off the field for the last time.
It’s not that the ISU fans among the total crowd of 6,600 were silent, but it was another demonstration of the Montana culture, three decades in the making. I broadcast a number of Idaho State football games at UM over the years, and I can tell you there was nothing like game day in Missoula for most of that time. All of western Montana, it seems, pulls an RV into town on Fridays before home games. The tailgating scene is largely unmatched in the conference, and 25,000 people in maroon and silver fill Washington-Grizzly Stadium every home game, while those not lucky enough to have tickets hike the surrounding hillsides and watch from above the stadium on fall afternoons.
Montana State has slowly pushed its way into that home game stratosphere, and there are always plenty of Bobcat fans in Holt when ever MSU visits. But nobody travels like the Griz, as they demonstrated again Saturday.
Over the past 25 years, there have been times when I’ve watched southeast Idaho generate enough enthusiasm to overcome the noise of the Montana hordes on game day. The last time that really stands out in my mind was Oct. 18, 2003, when the Bengals held off the Griz, 43-40, in triple overtime before a homecoming crowd of 11,434.
(To provide some context, Jeremy Hershey, father of current Bengal freshman kicker Ian Hershey, booted three field goals for ISU in the win.)
That Bengal team was coming off an 8-3 season that included a three-way tie for the Big Sky Conference title in 2002. ISU’s 2003 team would go on to finish 8-4, and Pocatello had become a football town once again. Then, 10 consecutive losing seasons followed, and with them a dwindling of the enthusiastic fan base.
But southeastern Idahoans have never really given up on the possibilities that having an FCS college football team in town offer. In 2014, Mike Kramer’s third at the ISU helm, the stars aligned. After losing three of their first give games, the Bengals finished by winning six of their last seven. Behind all-American quarterback Justin Arias, who threw for over 4,000 yards, and running back Xavier Finney who added almost 1,500 rushing yards, that Bengal team put on a crowd-pleasing offensive show.
I was working at the Idaho National Laboratory at the time, and I arranged to buy tickets for our employee association at a group rate. I started out selling about 50 tickets or so for the first few games, but as the Bengals built momentum and word started to spread about how much fun they were to watch, demand built. I sold over 300 tickets just to my co-workers for each home game by the end of that season. Attendance capped out at over 9,000 for a win over Cal Poly and finished at almost 8,000 for the Weber State finale.
That brief momentum stalled, however, when Arias, Finney and crew departed and two more losing seasons brought an end to the Kramer era. Rob Phenicie briefly re-awakened the ghosts in 2018, when his Bengals blew out Northern Arizona, 56-42, before over 9,000 fans, then welcomed Idaho back to the Big Sky Conference with a 62-28 thrashing in front of more than 11,000 fans. The Bengals ended the season by drawing over 10,000 for the traditional rivalry with Weber State. ISU went 6-5 that season, its last winning campaign, and offensive star quarterback Tanner Gueller departed after the season.
The differences between the Montana program and Idaho State are stark and obvious. The Griz have been a consistent conference contender for the past 30 years. They’ve won two national championships, and they’ve won or tied for 16 conference titles during that time — with just one losing season.
Idaho State, meanwhile, has had 10 winning seasons in the last 42 years, and two Big Sky titles during that time.
Montana is also the biggest show in town. In the Treasure State, you’re either a Griz or a Cat. In southeastern Idaho, you might be a Bengal, a Vandal, a Bronco, a Cougar, a Ute, an Aggie…
And over those past 30 years, there has been a significant difference in the character of the student bodies. Idaho State has always had a fairly large non-traditional component — married students with families who are less interested in tailgating Saturday-afternoon college football games than the more traditional student body in Missoula.
But clearly southeastern Idaho has shown over the years it will get excited about Idaho State football if given a reason. Back in 2007, when I was working on my master’s in athletic administration, my thesis was on the topic, “Determining Factors in Fan Loyalty for Idaho State University Football.” I surveyed over 500 ISU fans, sending surveys to every season ticket holder and contacting fans who were not season ticket holders at the last home game of the season. The No. 1 factor identified that most influenced respondents to become fans of Idaho State football?
Rooting for a winner.
Granted, I conducted this survey back in 2007, before another 15 seasons of largely futility, and much closer to the “good, old” days of those eight-win seasons in 2002 and 2003. But given the enthusiastic turnouts for the only two winning seasons since, I still believe those results are valid.
“Hope for the future,” one fan responded when asked what most influenced him or her to be a Bengal football fan. “Someday we will win and expose the great area of Pocatello to the world.”
As I noted in the conclusion of my thesis: “Hope, it would seem, does spring eternal, and it is hope that fans of Idaho State University’s football team cling to.”
