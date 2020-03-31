The Idaho High School Activities Association, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is announcing that the mandatory suspension/postponement of activities, which was set to end on April 5, will continue through April 20. This new date aligns with the recommendations that came from the Idaho State Board of Education's "soft closure" of schools.
The IHSAA will continue to monitor and align with any future recommendations that come from the Idaho SBOE and Governor Little's office. Our office staff is continuing to work on potential contingency plans for any upcoming spring events that may occur.