POCATELLO -- When Governor Brad Little issued a 21-day stay-at-home order Wednesday, shutting down nonessential businesses throughout Idaho, gyms and other public indoor exercise and recreation facilities closed, eliminating many people's main form of exercise.
But what does it mean for golf courses, hiking trails and outdoor high school sports?
IHSAA TO RECONVENE TUESDAY ON HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
While high school sports aren't automatically shut down for the duration of Little's stay-at-home order, that's the likely outcome, said Ty Jones, the executive director of the Idaho High School Activities Association.
The IHSAA has already suspended the high school spring sports season through April 5. That announcement, made March 16, was followed by the Idaho State Board of Education's Monday decision to close all of Idaho's public and charter schools through April 20. Then, on Wednesday, Little ordered all Idahoans to stay home whenever possible for three weeks -- through April 14.
All of that, Jones said, makes it likely that Idaho's high school sports will be further suspended.
"We have a conference call with our board coming up on Tuesday. I would imagine that they would go ahead and extend it," Jones told the Journal. "The State Board said April 20. ... That kind of tells you that no one's practicing until April 20.
"It's kind of wait-and-see thing, but we're pretty sure that we're going to be out until at least the 20th."
If spring sports start back up as soon as conceivably possible, on April 21, that leaves about three weeks until this year's spring state championships start on May 11.
They are unlikely to be rescheduled for later dates, Jones said, because postponing them may cause them to conflict with graduations and other end-of-year activities.
However, there's an online petition urging the IHSAA to do just that. The petition, which is titled "Extension For Idaho High School Spring Sports" on change.org, had more than 6,000 signatures as of Saturday afternoon.
"I just don't see where the superintendents and the principals would want that to happen," Jones said. "Those graduation dates and all those types of things are pretty set and it becomes pretty tough to do anything or move stuff in the spring when those dates are set.
"I'm never going to say never, just because it just seems to change daily."
So, could the IHSAA cancel the spring sports season altogether?
It might have to, and the decision to cancel the season or keep it alive is likely on the horizon.
"We're getting pretty close to the end, as far as being able to have a season," Jones said. "Like so many other things with this pandemic, it's kind of a wait-and-see type of thing. We know we're getting close though, as far as making a call one way or the other."
RIVERSIDE, HIGHLAND, JUNIPER HILLS GOLF COURSES OPEN
Golfing is allowed during Little's stay-at-home order, according to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
While golf courses and country clubs may be defined as nonessential businesses under Little's mandate, their outdoor nature allows them to be used while practicing proper social distancing.
Riverside and Highland golf courses, which are owned by the City of Pocatello, had originally closed following the announcement of Little's stay-at-home order. They announced late Friday that they're reopening "following further guidance" from Wasden and Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
"Golf is allowed and clubhouse food carryout is, too," Wasden tweeted on Thursday. "The main difference is the usual pro shop check-in, reservations, payment, etc. These need to take place on the phone, online or by other means that don't involve person-to-person contact."
Highland and Riverside are taking measures, outlined in a news release, to ensure they are maintaining proper social distancing and following health guidelines.
- Passholder check-in will be facilitated without entering the clubhouses
- Daily round golfer check-in shall be paid and completed online, by phone, or one golfer at a time and only after previous player checking in vacates the clubhouse area
- Players must practice safe social distancing of six feet or more at all times
- Pins shall be played “in-place” and not removed
- Cafe food shall be phone-in and take-out only, and shall be secured one order at a time, and only after previous take-out order patron has vacated cafe area
The courses posted further guidelines on their Facebook pages, including reserving tee times up to four days in advance. Cash will not be accepted, and carts will be limited to one person, except family members.
Juniper Hills Country Club, which is privately owned, was set to keep its golf course open even before Wasden declared that golf is allowed during Little's stay-at-home order.
The club outlined restrictions and other closures in an email sent to its members.
- The indoor tennis building and golf course bathrooms will be closed until further notice
- No bathroom facilities are available
- Food or beverage services will be permitted for to-go orders only. Food service hours will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and you must call in your order 15 minutes before pickup. Payment will be by member charging only. Your order will be brought outside. If your account is past due you will not have any charging privileges. This practice will continue until further notice
- Call for tee times or use the online tee time app. If you do not have an account set up you must call the pro shop to be activated
- The driving range is closed
- Social distancing recommendations must be observed
- Walking is encouraged
- Rental carts are available, but only one person may ride unless the other person is a household member. The club will try to disinfect rental carts, but you must assume all responsibility for your own health
- Private carts are allowed with the same restrictions as above
- The pro shop will remain closed, but it will be staffed
- Please leave the flags in the cups
- Rakes will be removed from sand traps so try to smooth the sand with your foot after your shot
- Guest play will be charged to member accounts. No cash transactions
WELLNESS COMPLEX TO STAY OPEN
People can still use some of the amenities available at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, including the paved walking paths and stocked fishing hole.
All activities must be done while maintaining social distancing, and large gatherings are not allowed.
"We've closed the lower gates at the Wellness Complex, but we left the upper gates open so people can get in and have access," said Guy Patterson, the complex's business manager and event director. "We wanted people to be able to get outside and exercise still if it's close to their homes."
The complex's swimming area, basketball courts and volleyball courts are not to be used during Little's stay-at-home order, Patterson said, adding that officials may close the facility if patrons are gathering in the area.
"Social distancing doesn't lend itself to those activities," Patterson said. "People should be honoring the stay-at-home order."
Many local walking paths and hiking trails also remain open for outdoor exercise.