POCATELLO — Highland and Skyline are arguably the two most prolific football programs in Idaho history with a combined 20 state championships between them.
The Rams have the most state titles of any team in state history with 11 alone. The Grizzlies aren’t too far behind with nine — the most ever among Class 4A teams. And on Thursday, the two met up for the second straight year.
It was No. 2 Highland walking away with bragging rights this time around in a 31-20 win over the top-ranked team in all of 4A at Lookout Credit Union Field in Pocatello. Skyline handed the Rams (2-0) their first loss to a lower classification team from Idaho in 12 years last season.
“They’re a great team. But we felt like we were the better team,” said the Rams' senior quarterback Drew Hymas who ran nine times for 61 yards and a score. “We just knew that if we came out and executed that we would win the game. But revenge was definitely a big factor in this game.”
But early on, the Rams looked like they weren’t going to get it.
Highland fumbled the ball on its first possession of the game. That led to Skyline (1-1) scoring on its opening drive and leading 12-7 about midway through the opening quarter.
Yet, the Rams regained the lead on a 55-yard bomb from Hymas to Rhidge Barela, who didn’t have anyone within 20 yards of him, late in the first quarter.
“It was a great play call,” Hymas said. “It’s kind of like a rub route. They’re a man team and I knew that they couldn’t stick with Rhidge.”
The Rams never trailed again.
The highlight-reel play ended up kickstarting a 24-0 run by Highland. It was capped by a 6-yard run from Jackson Riddle with three minutes and 46 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Riddle’s second touchdown of the night gave the Rams a commanding 31-12 lead. The score was set up by a fumble recovery from Dallin Ford on a Grizzlies’ muffed punt.
“We made some adjustments,” Highland coach Nicholas Sorrell said. “The kids really got to the point of saying, ‘Enough is enough. We need to mount up and start doing our own jobs.’ Because that was the issue early on. We were trying to do everybody else’s jobs rather than our own. So that got us in trouble. But bouncing back like that, and reeling off points and putting Skyline on its heels like that, was nice to see.”
However, Skyline showed exactly why it's attempting to become just the third-ever Idaho team to four-peat. Carmyne Garcia began the fourth quarter by finding Hamilton Woodruff on a slant. Woodruff’s feet did the rest. He sprinted 61 yards to the house. A quick three-and-out from Highland on the ensuing drive, suddenly gave the Grizzlies new life.
They marched right down the field and into the redzone. But when it mattered the most, Highland’s defense was once again up to the task. On a 4th-and-10 from the Rams’ 15-yard line, Garcia was quickly forced out of the pocket and just had to get rid of the ball. It only ended up back at the original line of scrimmage to Amani Morel, who was immediately knocked out of bounds for a turnover on downs with just 6:19 left to play.
The Rams’ defense stopped the Grizzlies four times inside the redzone and came away with two turnovers on the night.
“That’s six turnovers essentially. That’s pretty good defense,” Sorrell said. “The first drive we had our backs against the wall and we didn’t respond very well. We kind of just let them do whatever they wanted. But once we got settled into the game and slowed the game down in our heads, we buckled down in the redzone and held them out. It’s one of those things where they took a lot of pride in doing that.”
Highland didn’t give the ball back. The Rams ran — literally — the rest of the clock out for their best start since 2018.
Riddle finished with 124 yards on 19 carries.
The Rams will host Century at 7 p.m. next Friday with hopes of continuing their undefeated season.
