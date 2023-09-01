POCATELLO — Highland and Skyline are arguably the two most prolific football programs in Idaho history with a combined 20 state championships between them.

The Rams have the most state titles of any team in state history with 11 alone. The Grizzlies aren’t too far behind with nine — the most ever among Class 4A teams. And on Thursday, the two met up for the second straight year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.