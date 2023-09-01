POCATELLO — Highland and Skyline are arguably the two most prolific football programs in Idaho history with a combined 20 state championships between them.
The Rams have the most state titles of any team in state history with 11 alone. The Grizzlies aren’t too far behind with nine — the most ever among Class 4A teams. And on Thursday, the two met up for the second straight year.
It was No. 2 Highland walking away with bragging rights this time around in a 31-20 win over the top-ranked team in all of 4A at Lookout Credit Union Field in Pocatello. Skyline handed the Rams (2-0) their first loss to a lower classification team from Idaho in 12 years last season.
“They’re a great team. But we felt like we were the better team,” said the Rams’ senior quarterback Drew Hymas who ran nine times for 61 yards and a score. “We just knew that if we came out and executed that we would win the game. But revenge was definitely a big factor in this game.”
But early on, the Rams looked like they weren’t going to get it.
Highland fumbled the ball on its first possession of the game. That led to Skyline (1-1) scoring on its opening drive and leading 12-7 about midway through the opening quarter.
Yet, the Rams regained the lead on a 55-yard bomb from Hymas to Rhidge Barela, who didn’t have anyone within 20 yards of him, late in the first quarter.
“It was a great play call,” Hymas said. “It’s kind of like a rub route. They’re a man team and I knew that they couldn’t stick with Rhidge.”
The Rams never trailed again.
The highlight-reel play ended up kickstarting a 24-0 run by Highland. It was capped by a 6-yard run from Jackson Riddle with three minutes and 46 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Riddle’s second touchdown of the night gave the Rams a commanding 31-12 lead. The score was set up by a fumble recovery from Dallin Ford on a Grizzlies’ muffed punt.
“We made some adjustments,” Highland coach Nicholas Sorrell said. “The kids really got to the point of saying, ‘Enough is enough. We need to mount up and start doing our own jobs.’ Because that was the issue early on. We were trying to do everybody else’s jobs rather than our own. So that got us in trouble. But bouncing back like that, and reeling off points and putting Skyline on its heels like that, was nice to see.”
However, Skyline showed exactly why it’s attempting to become just the third-ever Idaho team to four-peat. Carmyne Garcia began the fourth quarter by finding Hamilton Woodruff on a slant. Woodruff’s feet did the rest. He sprinted 61 yards to the house. A quick three-and-out from Highland on the ensuing drive, suddenly gave the Grizzlies new life.
They marched right down the field and into the redzone. But when it mattered the most, Highland’s defense was once again up to the task. On a 4th-and-10 from the Rams’ 15-yard line, Garcia was quickly forced out of the pocket and just had to get rid of the ball. It only ended up back at the original line of scrimmage to Amani Morel, who was immediately knocked out of bounds for a turnover on downs with just 6:19 left to play.
The Rams’ defense stopped the Grizzlies four times inside the redzone and came away with two turnovers on the night.
“That’s six turnovers essentially. That’s pretty good defense,” Sorrell said. “The first drive we had our backs against the wall and we didn’t respond very well. We kind of just let them do whatever they wanted. But once we got settled into the game and slowed the game down in our heads, we buckled down in the redzone and held them out. It’s one of those things where they took a lot of pride in doing that.”
Highland didn’t give the ball back. The Rams ran — literally — the rest of the clock out for their best start since 2018.
Riddle finished with 124 yards on 19 carries.
The Rams will host Century at 7 p.m. next Friday with hopes of continuing their undefeated season.
POCATELLO GAME CANCELED
The Thunder will now have to wait another two weeks for their home opener.
That’s because what was supposed to be their home opener at Lookout Credit Union Field Friday was canceled after their opponent refused to play them, according to Pocatello coach Dave Spillett.
The game was set to kickoff at 7 p.m., but Ridgevue High out of Nampa didn’t get there until nearly two hours later due to delays on the freeway near Twin Falls caused by an accident. But upon Ridgevue’s arrival, the team informed Spillett that it wouldn’t be playing. Spillett said Ridgevue’s coaches and administrators told him that they had to get back on the road due to their bus driver being out of hours.
Spillett said he offered to pay for a new bus and driver. He was also willing for the Thunder to travel to Boise/Nampa at a later date to make up the game there.
But he said Ridgevue turned down both proposals.
Spillett said the game won’t be declared a forfeit though Ridgevue refused to play and make up the game.
AMERICAN FALLS 20, WEST JEFFERSON 14
Tim Hoppe picked up his first win at the helm and the Beavers (1-2) snapped a 13-game losing streak.
It was American Falls’ first win since thrashing Wendell 41-14 back on Oct. 1, 2021.
“It was big,” Hoppe said about Friday’s victory. “There’s nothing more that I wanted for the boys than to get them a W. Maybe it was just me being emotional in the moment, but I felt like they were happier for me to get the win than they were for themselves. They are a first class group of kids and I’m so happy to be a part of this team and this community.”
The Beavers jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Dax Brower to Austin Adair and a Zak Grigg run. But the Panthers (0-2) got themselves back into the game at 17-13 with back-to-back scores in the fourth.
However, Brian Cervantes gave American Falls some breathing room with a 35-yard field goal with 2:20 left. The Beavers’ defense did the rest with a fourth down stop in the redzone to officially end their near two-year slide.
DIETRICH 56, ROCKLAND 50, 3 OT
Teague Matthews combined for six touchdowns, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Bulldogs are 0-2 to begin a season for the first time since 2018.
Rockland let a 30-0 early second quarter lead slip away in the waning moments. The Blue Devils’ Connor Perkins ran it in for a score before finding Brody Torgerson on the ensuing 2-point conversion to tie the game at 38-38 with 90 seconds remaining to force overtime.
Torgerson picked off Matthews in the third overtime to set up another Perkins touchdown run, which proved to be the game winner for Dietrich (1-1).
Matthews went 13-of-19 for 220 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 127 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
SNAKE RIVER 27, FILER 8
The Panthers (1-2) forced five turnovers to pick up their first win of the season.
Rylan Ibarra had two of them on a pair of interceptions to go with a team-high 5.5 tackles.
Peyton Williams threw for 209 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Snake River ran for 187 yards on the ground, including Daniel Molina's 77 on 13 carries.
TETON 43, MARSH VALLEY 14
MADISON 38, BLACKFOOT 12
BONNEVILLE 56, CENTURY 7
