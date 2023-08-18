American Falls put up more than 300 yards of total offense and outgained Malad by at least 100 yards.
But the Dragons still walked out with a 12-6 win Friday night to spoil the Beavers’ home and season opener.
“We pretty much controlled the entire game from start to finish,” American Falls coach Tim Hoppe said. “We had time of possession for three quarters of the whole game. But we kept having penalties when we got close to scoring and it just killed all of our momentum.”
The Beavers’ (0-1) only points of the game didn’t come until there were less than two minutes remaining in the contest. Junior quarterback Dax Brower found older brother Beau on a 35-yard strike with 1-minute and 20 seconds remaining.
American Falls then failed to recover the ensuing onside kick, but made a defensive stand to give itself a chance with 14 seconds to go. But a desperation heave by Brower was tipped at the line and only went about 10 yards as time expired.
Malad (1-0) opened the game’s scoring with a touchdown late in the second quarter. It was set up by a fake punt that the Beavers bit on. The Dragons then doubled up their lead at 12-0 with about two minutes left in the game before American Falls rallied back.
American Falls will visit Aberdeen (0-0) next week.
"We just have to be more disciplined," Hoppe said. "I liked what we saw on offense. Our defense played lights out other than the fake punt. We just have to eliminate penalties and we'll be fine."
SUGAR-SALEM 43, CENTURY 0: Luckily, the Diamondbacks (0-1) don’t have too long of a drive back home.
Cause they found out first hand why the Diggers (1-0) have won four out of the last five Class 3A state championships firsthand.
"It's kind of an equal mix of a little frustration with our lack of readiness," Century coach Ryan Fleischmann said. "But at the same time, it wasn't as bad on our part as the score might show. We got in our way as much as they did. I don't feel like we were completely outgunned. We're just not quite ready to compete."
Sugar-Salem's defense in particular gave Century fits all night.
Senior lineman Ryan Bingham, who was all-state a year ago, sacked quarterback Deagan Crabtree three times in the first half alone. He also blocked a punt for a touchdown.
Crabtree and the Diamondbacks only managed 10 first downs and 127 yards of total offense (2.64 yards per play) on 48 plays on the night. Crabtree went 10-of-19 for 87 yards. No running back for Century had more than 15 yards.
Carson Harris tallied 87 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries for Sugar-Salem. The team had three other players run for at least 34 yards. All five offensive touchdowns and 282 yards came on the ground for the Diggers.
Century has its home opener next week against Hillcrest.
"Hillcrest is also a very good team. So it's not going to get easier for us," Fleischmann said. "But if we're going to actually figure out if we're making any progress and digging ourselves out of our hole, we can't do that with fake contests and weak teams.
"I don't foresee Hillcrest being one ounce easier than Sugar was. So hopefully we're putting a lot better product on the field. That was just far too many Century mental mistakes."
