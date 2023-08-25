For the first minute of the game, Marsh Valley looked like it was going to keep up.
But that notion quickly changed. Raymond High School out of Alberta, Canada, made the near 500-mile trek worth it by routing the Eagles 42-14 Friday afternoon at Madison High School as part of the annual Rocky Mountain Rumble.
After Raymond scored on the first play on scrimmage on a 75-yard touchdown pass, Marsh Valley immediately answered. Corbridge Bastian returned the ensuing kickoff to tie the game at 7 apiece less than a minute into the contest.
However, the Eagles (0-1) wouldn’t score again until the waning moments of the game.
Raymond went on a 35-0 run to end the first half to head into the locker room up comfortably 42-7. That score remained until Christian Bastian — Corbridge’s twin brother — ended the drought on a touchdown run with 4 minutes and 36 seconds left in the game.
It’s the third straight year that Marsh Valley has dropped its season opener.
The Eagles visit No. 5 Teton next week.
CAMAS COUNTY 62, ROCKLAND 12
The Bulldogs (0-1) suffered their worst loss in two years to kick off their season.
They spotted the third-ranked Mushers (1-0) 34 points before finally getting on the board in the second quarter. But Rockland trailed 56-5 at the break.
Troy Smith and Trevor Tews each had multiple touchdown games for Camas County. Tews returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Teague Matthews had both of Rockland’s touchdowns.
HILLCREST 40, CENTURY 0
For the first time in their 24-year history, the Diamondbacks (0-2) have been shut out in back-to-back games to start a season.
They were blanked 43-0 last week at the hands of Sugar-Salem, the No. 1 team in Class 3A. So Century has now been outscored 83-0. It’s the fewest amount of points to start a season for the Diamondbacks since scoring 14 points through their first two games in 2016.
Titan Larsen racked up more than 100 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Knights (1-0), who led 27-0 at the break.
Century returns home to face Bonneville next week.
No stats for Century were provided by press time.
KIMBERLY 27, SNAKE RIVER 20
For the first time since 2020, the Panthers are 0-2 to begin a season.
Snake River has lost to the fourth-ranked Bulldogs in three out of the last four seasons now.
The Panthers return home to play Filer next week.
No stats were provided by press time.
ABERDEEN 12, AMERICAN FALLS 8
The No. 5 Tigers (1-0) have now beaten the Class 3A Beavers (0-2) 11 times in a row to open a season.
It’s the 11th straight year American Falls has begun a season 0-2 as well.
The Beavers scored on the game’s opening drive. Brock Bailey capped a 16-play, 78-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge. Zak Grigg then scored on a run on the ensuing 2-point conversion to put them up 8-0 in the first quarter.
Juan Hernandez scored a touchdown for Aberdeen in the win.
