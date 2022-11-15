On the first two nights of this college basketball season, all 10 Big Sky Conference men’s teams played on the road. All 10 lost, by an average of more than 16 points a game.
A few nights later, four Big Sky men’s teams were in action: Three beat lower-division teams by an average of more than 43 points a game. One, Northern Arizona, lost on the road to another Power 5 school, Arizona State, by — you got it — 16 points.
Getting pounded on the road for money, or running away with a gimme at home over a lower division school — that kind of defines most Big Sky schools’ non-conference schedules. Every now and then, you get to play another Division I, non-Power 5 opponent, maybe even at home. Big Sky teams treasure those opportunities to play relatively evenly-matched opponents before supportive fans.
The Big Sky Conference would like to see more of those opportunities for its members. In a recently released strategic plan, the league calls on its members to “host annually a minimum of three Division 1 non-conference regular season home games.” The idea behind this requirement is to improve the strength of scheduling and the quality of non-conference wins by Big Sky teams, with the ultimate goal of improving the Big Sky champion’s seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Idaho State’s men’s team actually meets that goal this year, with home non-conference games against D-1 schools Denver, Southern Utah and St. Thomas. Next year, however, the Bengals have to repay all those schools with visits, and ISU so far has no D-1 non-conference home games scheduled next season, according to Bengal coach Ryan Looney.
“I wish everyone realized how difficult it is to actually find opponents that are willing to come to Pocatello and play,” Looney said. “(The new scheduling requirement) will definitely change what we have to do with scheduling… It will impact the amount of buy games we’ll have available to play, or potentially how many non-Division 1 games we can play during the season as well.”
After Idaho State beat up on NAIA school Westcliff in Reed Gym last week, one Bengal fan asked on Facebook, “Why do we play these games?” In a word, it’s because if you want to play home games in Pocatello, you have to be willing to endure some lower-division games. Looney says it’s extremely difficult to get other Division I non-conference schools to make the trip, which usually involves flying into Salt Lake City, taking a three-hour bus trip to Pocatello for the game, then reversing the process to get home.
“I think the tough part for us is geographical location,” Looney said. “It’s a tough trip for anyone to get here. So sometimes it’s just schools that flat out aren’t interested in making that kind of grueling trip to play one game.”
Looney said ISU has had conversations with other schools about doing a two-fer, stopping in Ogden to play Weber State on the way up to Pocatello or the way back — to no avail. “Yep, those conversations happen all the time,” Looney acknowledged. “Like I said, for variety of different reasons, schools out there aren’t willing to do it.”
When I first moved to Pocatello 40 years ago, the Idaho State men were hosting schools like Washington, USC, Gonzaga, and Brigham Young. During the Joe O’Brien coaching era, in 2007 and 2008, the Bengals were able to convince Washington State, featuring future NBA star Klay Thompson, BYU, Utah and Utah State to all to visit Holt Arena, which was then ISU’s home venue.
But those days are long gone, Looney said. No Power 5 team is going to play at a Big Sky school these days. They don’t have to. A huge influx of television dollars allows those Power 5 schools to offer between $80,000 to $100,000 per game to needy programs like Idaho State. Most Power 5 schools aren’t going to leave home during the non-conference unless it’s for a big national television payday, or a multi-team event in a warm place like Hawaii.
So then you look at lower-level Division I programs on the West Coast or in the Rocky Mountains. The Big Sky is typically competitive with schools from the Big West Conference, which is based in California, but Looney says Big West schools have an abundance of non-conference D-1 options within driving distance of its members. So they are difficult to convince to come to Pocatello.
Looney would love to get into a regular rotation with former Big Sky school Southern Utah and Utah Tech, which are about 50 miles apart, playing both on the same road trip, with return games the following season. So far, however, Utah Tech is uninterested in the return visit to Pocatello. As is Utah Valley, located in Orem.
So Looney and his staff will keep grinding away, hoping to land some D-1 schools who are willing to come to Pocatello next season. He figures his schedule may not be finalized until sometime next spring.
“It doesn’t mean we won’t be able to get them,” Looney said. “It just means we’re going to just slowly chip away at it and most likely won’t have anything officially scheduled until this spring… Because everyone is going to exhaust every possibility to not have to travel to Pocatello first.”
In the meantime, Looney and his staff have worked hard to reduce the travel wear and tear on his team by being more particular about their “money games.” This year, they’ve taken short bus trips to Provo (BYU) and Salt Lake City (Utah), and they have a direct flight out of Idaho Falls to Seattle for their buy game with Washington.
The Big Sky Conference is also trying to help member schools by establishing a scheduling arrangement with another D-1 conference on the West Coast. Under that arrangement, Big Sky schools would have pre-determined home and away games with members of the cooperating conference. A Big Sky school that finished fourth the season before, for example, would play the team from the other conference that finished fourth in a home-and-away arrangement that season.
“I know there’s a lot of talk about it, but I don’t know where they’re at with it,” Looney said. “But there are some things the conference is doing to make an effort to help us all find some D-1 home games. We’re not the only ones who have problems finding them.”
A new wrinkle in the transfer portal
The NCAA recently approved a rule change that requires schools that take transfer athletes from other institutions to hold open their scholarship until they either graduate or exhaust their eligibility, even if the athlete chooses to quit the team during that time period. Looney, who has seven transfers on his current roster, thinks this change will make schools think hard before accepting transfer athletes in the future.
“I think it really makes you do your homework in regard to who you’re taking and why you’re taking them,” Looney said. “If they are a transfer, how committed are they to continuing their career? The last thing you want is to use up one of your 13 scholarships on someone who’s not playing.”
Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column suggestions at bpbugger@gmail.com.
