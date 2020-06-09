Early summer — a month or two after the Big Sky Conference championships wrap up in late April — would typically be a slower time of year for Dallen Atkins in his role as Idaho State’s head golf coach.
This year, his other job is more than making up for the downtime.
“To say that it’s hectic would be an understatement,” said Atkins, who’s also the head golf pro at Juniper Hills Country Club in Pocatello. “With all the COVID stuff that’s been going on ... we’ve actually been busier at the golf course, because that’s something that people were allowed to do.”
Atkins said that in April and May, when golf courses were one of the few “essential” recreation activities still allowed to operate under Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order, Juniper Hills was operating at 80% to 90% of capacity, even on weekdays.
That translates to as many as 200 rounds a day, in months where a typical day would see about 95 to 110.
“We had people that were so thankful that the golf course stayed open, because movie theaters, restaurants, everything was really kind of shutting down,” Atkins said. “That’s why we saw this huge uptick in our play, because that’s really what they could do. That’s a good thing, that’s not bad by any means, but they were so thankful that they could come out and golf.... So, a lot of people were really good about some of the changes we had to make to stay in compliance.”
Juniper Hills shut down for one day in March before Gov. Little amended his stay-at-home order to designate golf courses as essential businesses.
Given permission to get back out on the course — and with many other activities restricted or banned — people flooded Juniper Hills and other local courses.
“Some people were a little bit frustrated, like, well, I can’t get on the golf course, because they’re not used to this,” Atkins said. “Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, we can normally have a lot of people walk up and we can get them out. Well, that wasn’t the case. Now, we’re booked from 7 in the morning to 7 o’clock at night. It’s good ... but it’s a huge increase.”
That translated into a heap of work for Atkins, who runs the pro shop at Juniper Hills in addition to teaching and lessons.
He also had to stay on top of his job at Idaho State.
The Bengals were playing at the Lady Thunderbird Invitational in St. George, Utah, in mid-March when sports across the country were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some players were still in the middle of rounds when play was halted, leading to surreal scenes around the course.
“I’ve never seen it before. They were driving out onto the golf course and these girls were picking up their balls in the middle of a round and they were leaving the golf course,” Atkins said. “There was a team from Toledo, there was a team from Tulsa, and they had flown there. We were down in St. George, and their athletic directors said, ‘You are not flying home. You will get on a bus and drive home.’ That’s how serious they took it. It blew us away.”
Idaho State’s golf season was canceled shortly after that, but Atkins wasn’t finished. First, he had to figure out which of his players would take the NCAA-granted extra year of eligibility.
Hadley Hersh, the only senior on the team, won’t return next year as she pursues her post-college plans — working to eventually become a club pro like Atkins.
“She’s actually, right now, looking at going into the PGA and doing kind of what I do, maybe eventually running a facility or coaching,” Atkins said. “She’s seen how much that I love it and live for it, that you can be happy doing it and make a decent living.”
Junior Lexi DeChon also won’t play next year after she was accepted into the dental hygiene program at ISU.
Three freshmen coming in next year will replace them and give ISU a roster of 10 players.
After getting those numbers figured out, Atkins had to make sure his players were set up with summer workouts, even as they dispersed to their hometowns.
Several Bengals are working for the summer at golf courses, which have been categorized as essential businesses and allowed to stay open in many states.
“We keep in contact with all of them, make sure they’re staying safe and they’re staying healthy and doing the things they need to do,” Atkins said. “A lot of the girls are golfing or working at golf courses, so they stay out of trouble and they play a lot of golf, so that’s good. This time of year, as opposed to last year, really hasn’t changed other than some girls aren’t traveling as much.”
If the season starts up in the fall, Atkins is hoping that the team can brush off the abrupt end to their spring and move past the lost year.
“Most of my girls have a really good mental state of mind. They’re OK with what happened,” Atkins said. “Was it a bummer? Yeah, it was, but we’ve moved on. We’re setting our sights on the fall. We look at that like, OK, that was a practice run. Come August, let’s start over. This is our reboot of 2020. We’re going to get out there and do what we had talked about doing last fall, and hopefully we don’t run into these speed bumps anymore.”